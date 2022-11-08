Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135
OKLAHOMA CITY (145) Dort 8-11 6-6 24, Pokusevski 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson-Earl 7-9 0-0 17, Giddey 10-14 2-2 24, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-22 9-10 37, Muscala 2-3 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 4-6 0-0 8, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 0-0 3, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 55-88 18-20 145.
Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
Zion Williamson scores 26 as Pelicans beat Rockets 119-106
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Brandon Ingram iced the game with six points in a 13-0 run in the final 2:07 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 119-106 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Pelicans led by as many...
Dallas 117, Portland 112
PORTLAND (112) Grant 13-22 6-6 37, Hart 0-9 2-6 2, Eubanks 1-2 0-0 2, Lillard 6-16 15-17 29, Simons 9-20 1-2 24, Walker 1-2 3-4 5, Watford 2-3 0-0 4, Little 2-3 0-0 4, Sharpe 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 36-80 27-35 112.
Miami 132, Charlotte 115
CHARLOTTE (115) Oubre Jr. 8-16 2-3 20, Washington 2-7 0-0 4, Plumlee 4-6 1-1 9, Ball 6-17 2-2 15, Rozier 8-17 2-3 22, Thor 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniels 3-6 2-2 9, Richards 6-7 3-3 15, Bouknight 4-6 0-0 9, Maledon 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 46-90 14-16 115.
Strus scores 31, Heat roll past sliding Hornets 132-115
MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus and the Miami Heat finally enjoyed a rare easy win. Strus scored 31 points, one off his career high, and the Heat spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the Charlotte lineup by beating the Hornets 132-115 on Saturday night.
Ball plays after missing 13 Hornets games with ankle sprain
MIAMI (AP) — LaMelo Ball is finally back with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets’ point guard — an All-Star a year ago — made his season debut Saturday night at Miami and was in the starting lineup. He was inactive for each of Charlotte’s first 13 games because of a sprained left ankle, an injury that occurred in the preseason.
New Orleans 119, Houston 106
HOUSTON (106) Gordon 6-11 1-1 15, Smith Jr. 4-10 1-2 9, Sengun 3-6 0-0 6, Green 11-20 6-6 33, Porter Jr. 9-16 2-4 23, Eason 1-4 2-2 5, Garuba 1-2 1-2 4, Martin Jr. 4-7 1-1 9, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 0-2 0-0 0, Nix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-79 14-18 106.
Boston 117, Detroit 108
BOSTON (117) Tatum 14-28 8-10 43, Williams 7-12 2-2 19, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 3-12 5-6 12, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Kornet 1-1 4-4 6, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 39-91 21-24 117.
Washington 121, Utah 112
UTAH (112) Markkanen 8-14 0-0 17, Olynyk 4-10 0-0 10, Vanderbilt 3-6 0-0 7, Clarkson 8-18 0-0 18, Conley 1-8 1-1 3, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Azubuike 1-1 0-0 2, Gay 3-6 0-0 8, Kessler 1-2 0-0 2, Alexander-Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 6-13 0-0 16, Horton-Tucker 3-7 5-6 12, Sexton 6-9 4-4 17. Totals 44-94 10-11 112.
VCU 69, Morgan St. 54
MORGAN ST. (1-2) Turner 4-10 2-2 11, Djonkam 2-5 0-0 4, Burke 4-16 1-2 12, Miller 4-15 2-2 10, McCullough 0-2 1-2 1, Lawson 3-6 1-1 8, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 2, Nnamene 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 2-3 0-0 4, Fagbenle 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-63 7-9 54.
Giroux wins in return to Philly, Senators defeat Flyers 4-1
MONTREAL — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as Montreal completed a comeback with a 5-4 victory over Pittsburgh. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
