ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized and 2 missing in canoe accident near Warden

WARDEN, Wash. - One boy was killed, another hospitalized and a father and brother remain missing after a canoe accident near Warden. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the 32-year-old father and his three children, ages six, eight and 10, all from Othello, went to a seep lake at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge south of SR-262 to go fishing.
WARDEN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Grant County deputies arrest man suspected of running his mother over

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after her son ran her over with his car, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies responded to the incident on Harris Road Northeast, where they found a 42-year-old woman seriously injured. She was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of multiple injuries.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man barricades self inside RV in Ephrata Walmart parking lot after pulling knife on officers; tactical team deployed

EPHRATA - Access to and from the Ephrata Walmart has been blocked by law enforcement as of Monday night as a tactical team tries to apprehend an armed man. Grant County sheriff’s officials say an individual was causing a disturbance at the Dollar Tree, prompting Ephrata Police officers to respond to the scene. At one point, the man reportedly pulled a knife on officers when they made contact with him.
EPHRATA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kittitas County joins operation green light to honor Veterans

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University, the City of Ellensburg, and Kittitas County are joining communities across the nation in Operation Green Light to honor veterans. Operation Green Light is a national initiative spearheaded by the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACO) to raise awareness about the unique challenges...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

School bus and ambulance collision on US-2 closes highway between Wilbur and Creston

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) provided details about the collision on US-2 that has closed the highway between Wilbur and Creston. A school bus collided with an ambulance due to extremely foggy conditions. WSP says no one was injured on the bus, although there were minor injuries to one of the riders in the ambulance.
CRESTON, WA
ifiberone.com

Man dies after having medical emergency, crashing on SR 17 near Othello

OTHELLO — A 61-year-old man died after reportedly suffering an unknown medical emergency while driving on state Route 17 Monday morning north of Othello. The man was driving north on SR 17 at about 6:45 a.m. when he had a medical emergency, according to the state patrol. The man’s car went off the road to the right and into the northbound ditch.
OTHELLO, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: Traffic Alert: I-90 Closed in Both Directions

Update: I-90 is now open in both directions between MP 34 North Bend and MP 106 Ellensburg. __________________________________________________________. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles. Eastbound traffic stops at exit 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic stops at milepost 106 near...
NORTH BEND, WA
ifiberone.com

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Moses Lake. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Alistair Waggoner, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is planned for this week, according to the coroner’s office. Moses...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Saturday Nov. 12 Weather Forecast

Cool & dry tonight with a few clouds in the sky. Temps dropping to low 20s and upper teens with a good chance of some freezing fog in the east slopes of the Cascades throughout the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Slick & frosty tomorrow morning with ice possible on bridges...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

CWAC All-Conference Football Team

The Central Washington Athletic Conference released their all-conference football teams. Othello's Sonny Asu was named the offensive player of the year, Prosser's Neo Medrano the defensive player of the year and there were co-coaches of the year; Roger Hoell, Othello and Patrick Mitchell, Ephrata. Prosser had the most first-team selections...
OTHELLO, WA
KXLY

The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt

The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Patchy Freezy Fog Tonight...Sunshine Back Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing fog developing after 10 PM a slight chance of a few snowflakes in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys but only 10-20%. Overnight lows in the chilly 20s and teens in upper elevations. Decreasing clouds Saturday, a tiny bit warmer with highs in the low to mid-40s and...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy