EPHRATA - Access to and from the Ephrata Walmart has been blocked by law enforcement as of Monday night as a tactical team tries to apprehend an armed man. Grant County sheriff’s officials say an individual was causing a disturbance at the Dollar Tree, prompting Ephrata Police officers to respond to the scene. At one point, the man reportedly pulled a knife on officers when they made contact with him.

EPHRATA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO