nbcrightnow.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized and 2 missing in canoe accident near Warden
WARDEN, Wash. - One boy was killed, another hospitalized and a father and brother remain missing after a canoe accident near Warden. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the 32-year-old father and his three children, ages six, eight and 10, all from Othello, went to a seep lake at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge south of SR-262 to go fishing.
nbcrightnow.com
Grant County deputies arrest man suspected of running his mother over
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after her son ran her over with his car, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, deputies responded to the incident on Harris Road Northeast, where they found a 42-year-old woman seriously injured. She was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Wenatchee for treatment of multiple injuries.
ifiberone.com
Man barricades self inside RV in Ephrata Walmart parking lot after pulling knife on officers; tactical team deployed
EPHRATA - Access to and from the Ephrata Walmart has been blocked by law enforcement as of Monday night as a tactical team tries to apprehend an armed man. Grant County sheriff’s officials say an individual was causing a disturbance at the Dollar Tree, prompting Ephrata Police officers to respond to the scene. At one point, the man reportedly pulled a knife on officers when they made contact with him.
ifiberone.com
Suspect in Monday night standoff in Ephrata Walmart parking lot identified
UPDATE — A man accused of pulling a knife on law enforcement before barricading himself inside an RV at the Ephrata Walmart parking lot has been identified as a 62-year-old Bremerton man. Paul Cardwell was booked into Grant County Jail for intimidating a public servant, harassment with threats to...
KXLY
Suspect arrested after standoff with officers at the Ephrata Walmart parking lot
EPHRATA, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Ephrata Police Department say a suspect is now in custody after a standoff with officers at the Ephrata Walmart parking lot. The man was barricaded inside an RV. Police tried to use tear gas in an attempt to get...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Woman run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say a woman was run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake. Cheryl Lee Hall, 42, was struck by a vehicle reportedly driven by her son, 29-year-old Raymond Lee Surber, on Harris Road Northeast near Alma Road Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
eastidahonews.com
Out-of-state man faces a potential life sentence for an alleged rape in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A Wenatchee, Washington man has been charged with rape by use of physical force in Bannock County. Jacob David Hill, 19, faces a felony charge and potential life sentence, court records show. The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a rape on Oct. 20, according...
nbcrightnow.com
Kittitas County joins operation green light to honor Veterans
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University, the City of Ellensburg, and Kittitas County are joining communities across the nation in Operation Green Light to honor veterans. Operation Green Light is a national initiative spearheaded by the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers (NACO) to raise awareness about the unique challenges...
ifiberone.com
Driver who died after suffering medical emergency, crashing near Othello identified
OTHELLO — A driver who died after crashing while suffering a medical emergency while on state Route 17 near Othello has been identified as a 61-year-old Benton City man. Troy D. Wilson was taken to Othello Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Washington State Patrol.
KHQ Right Now
School bus and ambulance collision on US-2 closes highway between Wilbur and Creston
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) provided details about the collision on US-2 that has closed the highway between Wilbur and Creston. A school bus collided with an ambulance due to extremely foggy conditions. WSP says no one was injured on the bus, although there were minor injuries to one of the riders in the ambulance.
ifiberone.com
Man dies after having medical emergency, crashing on SR 17 near Othello
OTHELLO — A 61-year-old man died after reportedly suffering an unknown medical emergency while driving on state Route 17 Monday morning north of Othello. The man was driving north on SR 17 at about 6:45 a.m. when he had a medical emergency, according to the state patrol. The man’s car went off the road to the right and into the northbound ditch.
ifiberone.com
Woman buys scratch ticket at Ephrata Walmart, wins $500,000; George Truck Stop sells $50,000 ticket days later
EPHRATA - The Columbia Basin has been a hotbed for lottery winners as of late. According to the Washington Lottery's website, Nicona B. bought a Merry Multiplier scratch ticket at the Walmart in Ephrata on Nov. 4. Christmas apparently came early for Nicona when she realized she had won the game's top prize of $500,000.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: Traffic Alert: I-90 Closed in Both Directions
Update: I-90 is now open in both directions between MP 34 North Bend and MP 106 Ellensburg. __________________________________________________________. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles. Eastbound traffic stops at exit 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic stops at milepost 106 near...
ifiberone.com
Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot early Sunday morning in Moses Lake. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Alistair Waggoner, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. An autopsy is planned for this week, according to the coroner’s office. Moses...
ifiberone.com
Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other
Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
nbcrightnow.com
Saturday Nov. 12 Weather Forecast
Cool & dry tonight with a few clouds in the sky. Temps dropping to low 20s and upper teens with a good chance of some freezing fog in the east slopes of the Cascades throughout the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Slick & frosty tomorrow morning with ice possible on bridges...
nbcrightnow.com
CWAC All-Conference Football Team
The Central Washington Athletic Conference released their all-conference football teams. Othello's Sonny Asu was named the offensive player of the year, Prosser's Neo Medrano the defensive player of the year and there were co-coaches of the year; Roger Hoell, Othello and Patrick Mitchell, Ephrata. Prosser had the most first-team selections...
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
nbcrightnow.com
Patchy Freezy Fog Tonight...Sunshine Back Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing fog developing after 10 PM a slight chance of a few snowflakes in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys but only 10-20%. Overnight lows in the chilly 20s and teens in upper elevations. Decreasing clouds Saturday, a tiny bit warmer with highs in the low to mid-40s and...
