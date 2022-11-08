ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inquisitr.com

Kendall Jenner Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Kendall Jenner is making major headlines for going sheer and stunning on the red carpet. The supermodel, fresh from turning 27 this month, was a major face at the LACMA Art + Film Gala this year, and she did not choose something opaque. Rocking the sheer trend that's been sweeping 2022, the Hulu star sizzled in a floor-length look complete with a sheer bodysuit. The sister to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner chose designer Burc Akyol.
TODAY.com

Mariska Hargitay dresses as Frida Kahlo with signature flowers in her hair for Halloween

Mariska Hargitay got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star, 58, posted a pic of herself Oct. 31 on Instagram sporting Kahlo's signature look: Hargitay's long brown hair was parted in the middle and pulled back and she wore a wreath of flowers in her hair.
realitytitbit.com

Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan

Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
TODAY.com

Judge Judy says Justin Bieber went to great lengths to avoid her when they were neighbors

Judge Judy Sheindlin believes Justin Bieber isn’t too fond of her. The 80-year-old TV personality and “Judy Justice” star shared in an interview with “Access Hollywood” that the pop star used to be her neighbor. She also joked that he would go to great lengths to avoid her after she commented on his “foolish” behavior.
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Spotted At Kardashian Halloween Party Reuniting With Khloe: Watch

Tristan Thompson wasn’t scared to spend Halloweekend with his ex Khloe Kardashian and her family. The NBA player, 31, was shown very briefly in the background of a TikTok that North West posted showing off their Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. It looked like he and Khloe, 38, were having a great time bonding with their daughter True, 4, at the party.
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
ETOnline.com

Britney Spears Praises Khloe Kardashian's Look -- and She Responds

Britney Spears is a fan of Khloe Kardashian's glam team! The 40-year-old pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the 38-year-old reality star's recent look. "She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼‍♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" Spears captioned a shot of Khloe attending Beyonce's birthday party back in September.
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian reveals she turned down past Met Gala invites

No snub here! Khloé Kardashian may not have made her Met Gala debut until 2022 — almost a decade after sister Kim — but on Thursday’s new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” she revealed she was asked to attend before then. “I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go,” Khloé said in a confessional interview. “I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear.” In fact, the Good American co-founder might not have attended this past May, had it not been for Kim. “Good old Kimberly has a way with words,” she said. “And I am also...
Harper's Bazaar

Watch Kourtney Kardashian Try On Her Wedding Dress for the First Time

Kourtney Kardashian flew to Italy to try on her custom wedding dress for the first time before her wedding to Travis Barker—and BAZAAR.com got the exclusive first look at the magical moment. In the video, which was filmed for Hulu's The Kardashians, Kourtney is seen trying on the dress...
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Channels Kris Jenner at Birthday Party With Glamorous Floral Pantsuit, Blond Pixie & Sharp Red Pumps

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters celebrated their mom Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday in a very unique way. The birthday bash took place on Nov. 5 with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner dressing up as the momager from different eras of her life. The reality superstars each took to social media to share their best versions of their mother. Khloe channeled a very memorable Instagram photo of Kris appearing glammed up from 2017. Khloe uploaded several videos on TikTok, which sees her strutting through the halls of a home in a very chic outfit. @khloékardashian All hail @Kris ...
The Independent

Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween

Kendall Jenner transformed into Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween on Saturday (October 29).The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a cartoon-style white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing.Ms Jenner also wore denim shorts and the iconic white and black white chaps that the Pixar character sports in the films.The 26-year-old shared a video of her sporting a red wig, captioning it: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
TODAY.com

The true story of Diana's 'revenge dress' — and how 'The Crown' re-created it

Princess Diana was known for her fashion moments — but none are as enduring as the sleek, black, off-the-shoulder number she wore in 1994, nicknamed the "Revenge Dress." What about the dress, designed by Christina Stambolian, screams "revenge?" It comes down to the timing. Diana wore the dress to a Vanity Fair party at London's Serpentine Gallery on Wednesday, June 29, 1994.
TODAY.com

Daniel Radcliffe responds to Alan Rickman’s ‘sweet’ diary entry about him

Daniel Radcliffe felt Alan Rickman's presence while reading the late actor's posthumously published book of diary entries. Rickman died at age 69 in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. In the book "Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman," released Oct. 18, Rickman recounts his life and career through his unfiltered perspective.

