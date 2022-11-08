Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kendall Jenner Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Kendall Jenner is making major headlines for going sheer and stunning on the red carpet. The supermodel, fresh from turning 27 this month, was a major face at the LACMA Art + Film Gala this year, and she did not choose something opaque. Rocking the sheer trend that's been sweeping 2022, the Hulu star sizzled in a floor-length look complete with a sheer bodysuit. The sister to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner chose designer Burc Akyol.
TODAY.com
Mariska Hargitay dresses as Frida Kahlo with signature flowers in her hair for Halloween
Mariska Hargitay got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up as famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. The "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star, 58, posted a pic of herself Oct. 31 on Instagram sporting Kahlo's signature look: Hargitay's long brown hair was parted in the middle and pulled back and she wore a wreath of flowers in her hair.
realitytitbit.com
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan
Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Hasn’t Seen Her ‘Kardashians’ Episode, Details ‘Really Great’ Kourtney Collab
Not keeping up! Gwyneth Paltrow made a guest appearance during season 1 of The Kardashians — but she’s never watched her episode. “I haven’t seen that one yet,” the Oscar winner, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 19, while promoting her collaboration with Copper Fit. “But my daughter and I have watched some of [the show].”
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Halloween 2022: See Photos of Their Costumes!
The Kardashian-Jenner family never misses an opportunity to celebrate a holiday, especially Halloween. The family often goes above and beyond with their spooky decor, but they also take their costumes to another level as well. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner was the first to get into the Halloween spirit this year...
TODAY.com
Judge Judy says Justin Bieber went to great lengths to avoid her when they were neighbors
Judge Judy Sheindlin believes Justin Bieber isn’t too fond of her. The 80-year-old TV personality and “Judy Justice” star shared in an interview with “Access Hollywood” that the pop star used to be her neighbor. She also joked that he would go to great lengths to avoid her after she commented on his “foolish” behavior.
Tristan Thompson Spotted At Kardashian Halloween Party Reuniting With Khloe: Watch
Tristan Thompson wasn’t scared to spend Halloweekend with his ex Khloe Kardashian and her family. The NBA player, 31, was shown very briefly in the background of a TikTok that North West posted showing off their Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. It looked like he and Khloe, 38, were having a great time bonding with their daughter True, 4, at the party.
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Walks Same Carpet as Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox at CFDA Fashion Awards
Kim Kardashian was surrounded by a slew of familiar faces at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday. The 42-year-old reality star was honored at the event with the inaugural Innovator Award for her work with her shapewear company, SKIMS. The mother of four looked stunning in a strapless black PVC...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Praises Khloe Kardashian's Look -- and She Responds
Britney Spears is a fan of Khloe Kardashian's glam team! The 40-year-old pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the 38-year-old reality star's recent look. "She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" Spears captioned a shot of Khloe attending Beyonce's birthday party back in September.
Khloé Kardashian reveals she turned down past Met Gala invites
No snub here! Khloé Kardashian may not have made her Met Gala debut until 2022 — almost a decade after sister Kim — but on Thursday’s new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” she revealed she was asked to attend before then. “I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go,” Khloé said in a confessional interview. “I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear.” In fact, the Good American co-founder might not have attended this past May, had it not been for Kim. “Good old Kimberly has a way with words,” she said. “And I am also...
Harper's Bazaar
Watch Kourtney Kardashian Try On Her Wedding Dress for the First Time
Kourtney Kardashian flew to Italy to try on her custom wedding dress for the first time before her wedding to Travis Barker—and BAZAAR.com got the exclusive first look at the magical moment. In the video, which was filmed for Hulu's The Kardashians, Kourtney is seen trying on the dress...
Khloe Kardashian Channels Kris Jenner at Birthday Party With Glamorous Floral Pantsuit, Blond Pixie & Sharp Red Pumps
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters celebrated their mom Kris Jenner’s 67th birthday in a very unique way. The birthday bash took place on Nov. 5 with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner dressing up as the momager from different eras of her life. The reality superstars each took to social media to share their best versions of their mother. Khloe channeled a very memorable Instagram photo of Kris appearing glammed up from 2017. Khloe uploaded several videos on TikTok, which sees her strutting through the halls of a home in a very chic outfit. @khloékardashian All hail @Kris ...
New trailer released for Rihanna's upcoming star-studded Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show
The trailer for Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show has arrived. The new preview for the fashion experience, which premieres Nov. 9 on Prime Video, gives a sneak peek of the artists performing during the special event and a look at the star-studded roster appearing throughout the show.
Kendall Jenner transforms into iconic Toy Story character for Halloween
Kendall Jenner transformed into Jessie from Toy Story for Halloween on Saturday (October 29).The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported a cartoon-style white shirt with a large collar, buttons and yellow cuff detailing.Ms Jenner also wore denim shorts and the iconic white and black white chaps that the Pixar character sports in the films.The 26-year-old shared a video of her sporting a red wig, captioning it: "Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More 11 best kids’ Halloween outfits that will scare and delight9 best horror stories to read this Halloween and beyondKourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween
TODAY.com
The true story of Diana's 'revenge dress' — and how 'The Crown' re-created it
Princess Diana was known for her fashion moments — but none are as enduring as the sleek, black, off-the-shoulder number she wore in 1994, nicknamed the "Revenge Dress." What about the dress, designed by Christina Stambolian, screams "revenge?" It comes down to the timing. Diana wore the dress to a Vanity Fair party at London's Serpentine Gallery on Wednesday, June 29, 1994.
TODAY.com
Daniel Radcliffe responds to Alan Rickman’s ‘sweet’ diary entry about him
Daniel Radcliffe felt Alan Rickman's presence while reading the late actor's posthumously published book of diary entries. Rickman died at age 69 in 2016 from pancreatic cancer. In the book "Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman," released Oct. 18, Rickman recounts his life and career through his unfiltered perspective.
TODAY.com
Lupita Nyong’o on returning to ‘Black Panther’ set after Chadwick Boseman’s death
Lupita Nyong’o had to reevaluate her life after beloved friend and "Black Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman's death. While speaking to TODAY at the special red-carpet screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in New York City, Nyong’o, 39, said that Boseman's death impacted her greatly.
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Featured A Bunch Of Celebrities From The '80s — Here's Who Played Them And What They Looked Like
Jorma Taccone looks a liiiiiiiiittle too much like Pee-wee Herman that it's frightening.
Comments / 0