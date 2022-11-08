No snub here! Khloé Kardashian may not have made her Met Gala debut until 2022 — almost a decade after sister Kim — but on Thursday’s new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” she revealed she was asked to attend before then. “I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go,” Khloé said in a confessional interview. “I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear.” In fact, the Good American co-founder might not have attended this past May, had it not been for Kim. “Good old Kimberly has a way with words,” she said. “And I am also...

