desotocountynews.com
Saturday sports scores
Photo: Northwest Mississippi Community College quarterback Ren Hefley looks to throw in Saturday’s MACCC championship game against East Mississippi at Senatobia. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Saturday, Nov. 12. MACCC football championship game. East Mississippi 36, Northwest Mississippi 28. JUCO women’s basketball. National Park College 62, Northwest Mississippi 46. Prep girls...
localmemphis.com
Tigers dominate Howard, 101-54
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis women’s basketball got their first win of the year 101-54 over Howard University and they did so thanks to a hot shooting day. After dropping their home opener to Columbia last week, Coach Katrina Merriweather said her team came into Saturday locked in and with something to prove.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever Week 13
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 13 of Friday Football Fever brought us to round 2 of the playoffs in Tennessee, and the opening round in Mississippi. Our Game of the Week featured a neighborhood rivalry. Germantown gets revenge on Houston for a loss in the regular season, as the Red Devils go on the road and end the Mustangs’ year with a 24-14 victory.
desotocountynews.com
Friday sports: County teams fall in football playoffs
The DeSoto County high school football season ended in a resounding thud Friday night with three teams falling in MHSAA 6A first round postseason action. Southaven, DeSoto Central and Lewisburg all were turned aside in their attempt to advance into next Friday’s second round of the playoffs. Likely the...
Sardis, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
247Sports
WATCH: Malcolm Dandridge, Kendric Davis & Penny Hardaway Media Availability
University of Memphis basketball joined the media on Thursday, November 10th. Forward Malcolm Dandridge, point guard Kendric Davis and head coach Penny Hardaway discussed the season opening win at Vanderbilt University, the upcoming contest against Saint Louis University and more. WATCH FULL AVAILABILITY HERE.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin ripped on social media for 4th-quarter decisions in Alabama loss
Lane Kiffin has done an exceptional job at Ole Miss. There’s no denying it. But in the Rebels’ biggest games, Kiffin hasn’t gotten it done at this point. And his efforts have often been plagued by questionable decisions, most notably trying to convert curious 4th-down attempts. That...
Small-town dreamer beats odds, finds big success in Memphis
For the past few months, Cortez Chase has walked the halls of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources department. It’s a new role in a new city and what Chase calls a dream come true. “I always thought about leaving after I got my degree and I had to pick a city to come to. […]
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama-Ole Miss Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try
While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
desotocountynews.com
Latest Mississippi Writers Trail marker unveiled in Como
The latest Mississippi Writers Trail marker was unveiled Saturday in Como, according to a news release from the Mississippi Development Authority. The marker, located at 104 Main Street, memorializes the artistic contributions of novelist and playwright Stark Young. A college instructor for many years, Young’s best-known work So Red the Rose was published in 1934 and later was adapted into a film.
panolian.com
South Panola High School Beauty Revue
Pictured are the young women chosen Top 5 in the South Panola High School Beauty Revue held Saturday, Nov. 6. They are (from left) Harlee Kate Clumpler (4th alternate), Emma Ray Estridge (2nd alternate), Mattilyn Herron (Winner), Tyra Walton (1st alternate), and Jozsi Caine (3rd alternate). (Malcolm Morehead)
MEMPHIS MASSACRE III
Ever since his 2019 breakout “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has been leading seminars in Southern rap history, laying claim to the mystic styles developed in his city and bringing its history into the present. He’s not resentful that so many people have dipped into his hometown’s creative well, but he wants credit where it’s due: “Shout out to Migos for bringing it back, but the triplet flow comes from Memphis,” as he puts it bluntly on the opening track of his new tape, MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, a return to the mixtape series that started his career.
actionnews5.com
The Rock feeds healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Healthcare workers at Saint Francis-Bartlett received a surprise from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Mana Mobile, a food truck founded by “The Rock,” served up french toast sticks to employees on Nov. 11. Saint Francis was selected to be one of the...
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
actionnews5.com
First Alert to wintry mix late Friday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A wintry mix will be possible overnight as a weather system moves through the Mid-South. A cold front will sweep through the area on Friday morning, which will drop temperatures. Then, a low pressure system moves out of Texas late Friday night. This system will provide moisture that interacts with the cold air.
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Memphis by US Marshals
A Mississippi man wanted in connection with conspiracy to commit murder was captured in Memphis and taken into custody. Stanley Self, 23, of Memphis, who was wanted by the Drew, Mississippi, Police Department was captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday. Self also had a Felony Evading Arrest warrant out of...
Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
desotocountynews.com
McRae: A gift that keeps giving
I know it’s not yet Thanksgiving (and the weather as of late is hardly wintery), but the fall decorations have already been cleared from most store shelves and replaced with Christmas stockings, trees, and treats. Yes, the holidays are certainly upon us. And while there is much joy in...
