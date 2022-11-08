ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Says Her Breakup with Justin Bieber Was the “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”

Selena Gomez is opening up about her heartbreak over Justin Bieber like never before. In her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, available to stream today, the "Same Old Love" singer gets real about the aftermath of her split from Bieber, with whom she had an on-again-off-again relationship for six years. The two permanently broke up in 2018, and months later, Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin.
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn to reunite with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos for new movie And

Cannes Chopard Trophy winner Joe Alwyn just signed on to star in Fox Searchlight Pictures' mysterious new movie titled And, which begins production this month in New Orleans. The film reunites the 31-year-old Englishman with his The Favourite co-star Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos, whom he worked with on the critically-acclaimed period black comedy that amassed $95.9M at the box office in 2018.
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Reveals She May Not Be Able To Carry Her Own Children: I’ll Have Them ‘However I’m Meant To’

Ahead of the release of her documentary, Selena Gomez is opening up more than ever. Selena made a major revelation in her Nov. 3 Rolling Stone interview when she shared that she might not be able to get pregnant due to two medications she takes for her bipolar disorder. “That’s a very big, big present thing in my life,” she admitted. “[But] however I’m meant to have them, I will.”
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez Addresses Backlash After Calling Taylor Swift Her "Only Friend in the Industry"

Selena Gomez gets remarkably candid in her documentary "My Mind & Me," addressing her bipolar disorder, her songwriting process, and even her relationship with Justin Bieber (in so many words). She's continued to open up even further in various interviews while promoting the documentary, which aired on Nov. 4. But one recent revelation in particular provoked ire from her fans: Gomez's assertion that Taylor Swift is her "only friend" in the entertainment industry.
talentrecap.com

Spice Girls Star Mel B Is Engaged to Rory McPhee

Congratulations are in order for former America’s Got Talent judge Melanie Brown, aka Mel B, aka Scary Spice of Spice Girls fame, who got recently engaged to her boyfriend Rory McPhee. Mel opened up about the romantic engagement in a recent interview. Mel B Engaged to Boyfriend Rory McPhee.
HollywoodLife

Selena Reveals Her New Music Will Be About People She’s ‘Dated’ That The Public Doesn’t Know About

Selena Gomez is gearing up for her fourth studio album — and she’s ready to open up about her other romantic relationships (no, not Justin Bieber). “To be honest, I’m now telling stories that people don’t know. People I’ve dated that people don’t know,” the Disney alum, 30, said to Zane Lowe in a filmed interview special for Apple TV+ to promote her powerful new documentary film My Mind & Me. “Experiences I’ve had that people don’t know. I’ve created this private life that’s just mine,” she explained.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Pulled From Monday's Episode After COVID Diagnosis

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc at Dancing With the Stars. Val Chmerkovskiy announced Sunday that he will have to miss Monday night's episode after he tested positive for the virus. He is the second pro dancer to test positive, following Daniella Karagach, who missed two weeks. "Val Chmerkovskiy, unfortunately, tested...
WWD

Kristen Bell Does Soft Suiting in Velveteen Blazer and Trousers for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kristen Bell was a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday in a soft suit by NYDJ designed in an eggplant-purple hue. The “Bad Moms” alum wore the brand’s velveteen blazer and matching fitted straight-leg trousers with a turtleneck bodysuit by Commando. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Bell complemented the color with yellow gold and white topaz enamel mash up earrings by Sarah Hendler. She got playful with footwear and donned a pair of crocodile-embossed boots in a statement-red...

