Anyone that voted for the Dems after seeing where our country is heading is brain dead.I don’t get it.
updated news: JB known as Joseph Biden known as the worst president in the history of this entire country along with his sidekick brain dead Harris didn't keep her oath of office stepped over the Constitution or actually didn't use it because Constitution dictates immigration. we have two million plus illegal again I SAY THE WORD ILLEGAL immigrants in this country that need to be kicked out ASAP. Democrats turn socialist need to be charged with treason kicked out of this country sent to China because they love them so damn much take Biden and Harris with you all and Hunter as well. news break Congress goes red red red red and a few Independence no Democrats can be found. I am a veteran of the United States I voted red I was once a Democrat registered now independent voted Republican all across the board in the state of North Carolina
I voted today and their we're betto supporters outside they tried to give me pamphlets I looked at them like they we're crazy went inside, and voted straight REPUBLICAN...
Comments / 601