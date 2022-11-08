ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 601

Sandy Derstine
2d ago

Anyone that voted for the Dems after seeing where our country is heading is brain dead.I don’t get it.

Reply(121)
495
Chuck Cardwell
2d ago

updated news: JB known as Joseph Biden known as the worst president in the history of this entire country along with his sidekick brain dead Harris didn't keep her oath of office stepped over the Constitution or actually didn't use it because Constitution dictates immigration. we have two million plus illegal again I SAY THE WORD ILLEGAL immigrants in this country that need to be kicked out ASAP. Democrats turn socialist need to be charged with treason kicked out of this country sent to China because they love them so damn much take Biden and Harris with you all and Hunter as well. news break Congress goes red red red red and a few Independence no Democrats can be found. I am a veteran of the United States I voted red I was once a Democrat registered now independent voted Republican all across the board in the state of North Carolina

Reply(72)
288
Patrick Sheets
1d ago

I voted today and their we're betto supporters outside they tried to give me pamphlets I looked at them like they we're crazy went inside, and voted straight REPUBLICAN...

Reply(10)
132
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
106.3 WORD

2022 Midterm Election Results

Stay tuned here for updated election results in the Statewide, State House and US Congressional races. Unofficial results will be posted here as they become available.
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic Party leadership over election results

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed New York state party leadership on Wednesday after election returns showed the Empire State trending to the right, calling on the president of the group to resign. “NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under [former New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo [D], stuffed with lobbyists,...
NBC News

California Governor Election Results 2022

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie

Chris Christie says that Herschel Walker could be in “big trouble” in his US Senate race in Georgia, where he appears to be lagging behind fellow-Republican governor Brian Kemp at the polls.The former New Jersey Governor told ABC News that the pro-Trump ex-football star appeared to be underperforming among Republicans against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat.“One of the early trends is that Walker is consistently trailing Kemp in that early vote by 3, 3-and-a-half per cent,” Mr Christie said.“If Walker is going 3, 3-and-a-half per cent lower consistently in the early vote, what does that tell you about...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy