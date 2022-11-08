Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
City of East Grand Forks Declaring a Snow Emergency
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of East Grand Forks says it is declaring a Snow Emergency. The city says the emergency will take effect at midnight on Friday, November 11th and will remain in effect until all streets have been cleared. During a snow emergency...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Thai restaurant looks to recover after months long street closure on Center Avenue
(Fargo, ND) -- A restaurant owner on Center Avenue in Moorhead talks about the challenges and lost revenue over the past few months when the street was closed for improvements. "It's difficult for the customer to come here and they cannot find a way to come and also the business...
kvrr.com
Fargo Public Works advise public not to travel amidst icy conditions
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Icy driving conditions is another reminder winter weather is here featuring freezing rain and sleet. In the Fargo-Moorhead area, not much snow fell this afternoon. But roads are wet and slick and will become very icy as the temperature drops. Fargo Public Works are making...
valleynewslive.com
GFPD: Woman arrested after shots were fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested a woman on Saturday after shots were fired in the 100 Block of Columbia Ct. According to the report, a witness saw the woman was in front of a home shooting a gun. There were no injuries reported.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC WORKS ADVISES PUBLIC ABOUT COMING SNOWSTORM
With the coming snowstorm, the Crookston Public Works Department is ready for another winter and more storms in the coming months and is starting with tomorrow’s winter storm. With the forecast calling for potentially over a foot of snow over the next two days, Public Works is asking residents...
valleynewslive.com
DoorDash activates Severe Weather Protocol due to blizzard
(Valley News Live) - DoorDash has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across parts of North Dakota today. The precautionary measure comes as a blizzard is forecast to bring potentially dangerous weather, including snowfall and strong winds to impacted areas. DoorDash said it is suspending all operations in...
valleynewslive.com
FPD investigates a pattern of vehicle break-ins near NDSU
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department looks to strengthen the department’s Intelligence-Led Policing efforts highlighting the work of their Intelligence and Analysis unit (IAU). In September, the IAU observed a pattern of vehicle break-ins along Dakota Dr. N. located near the campus of North Dakota...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eilsen Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
KFYR-TV
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 94 westbound lanes from Valley City to Jamestown. For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Please be...
valleynewslive.com
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks is now reopen. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are...
valleynewslive.com
Early morning fire at 13th Ave. Dairy Queen in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Dairy Queen on 13th Ave. Officials say it started around 4 am. The first crews inside the building found a fire in the kitchen area, and it spread into the attic and roof space.
KNOX News Radio
Wall’s closes south GF pharmacy location
In the ever-changing retail landscape in Grand Forks, a south side pharmacy is closing up shop. Wall’s Health Mart Pharmacy says it will close its location on the Altru South Campus at at 4440 South Washington Street…effective Nov. 19th. Wall’s says it will continue serving customers at its...
kfgo.com
Demolition scheduled Mon. for 55 year-old Island Park ‘community gift’ theater
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre (FMCT) building in Island Park is being torn down this week and early next, nearly three years after the wooden beams in the roof of the Emma K. Herbst Playhouse failed during a performance of A Christmas Carol. FMCT brought in contractors...
KNOX News Radio
Weather Related Announcements
A BLIZZARD WARNING is posted for much of the region from midnight to 4:00 a.m. CST Friday. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened I -29 from Fargo to Grand Forks. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are still present. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.
2 feet in Bismarck as blizzard dumps snow on North Dakota, Minnesota
It was a November blizzard for the ages in North Dakota as two feet of snow buried parts of Bismarck while Grand Forks wound up just shy of 10 inches. The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013.
valleynewslive.com
Winter storm rocks the Northern Valley
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Conditions deteriorated fast Thursday across the Valley, as the season’s first winter storm rolled through. All across the area, wind ripped, snow and rain came down, flights were canceled, roads closed and many students spent the day at home. Grand Forks was...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
trfradio.com
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
fargomonthly.com
Five Hot Upcoming Events in Fargo-Moorhead
Pride of Dakota provides local business owners with business development resources and marketing opportunities to be successful. Coming soon, Pride of Dakota is taking over the SCHEELS Arena to showcase over 200 Pride of Dakota members’ products. Support shopping locally when completing your holiday shopping list!. 2. Folkways Christkindlmarkt.
kfgo.com
VIDEO: Ice, wind cause sections of netting to come down at Suite Shots in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Ice buildup and wind is to blame for several sections of netting coming down at Suite Shots in south Fargo Thursday afternoon. Chuck Johnson with Suite Shots said around 1:30 p.m., after ice built up and the wind started to blow, the load got to be too much and the clips on the first sections of the netting started to break away.
Comments / 0