New Orleans, LA

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams reacts to his Ravens teammates' big game

By John Sigler
 2 days ago
Twist the knife, Marcus Williams. The longtime New Orleans Saints safety left in free agency for a lucrative contract with the Baltimore Ravens, and he left without much goodwill from Saints fans — whether it was his missed tackle in the Minneapolis Miracle or other flubs in high-leverage situations, his relationship with New Orleans frayed with time.

So it’s not too surprising to see Williams celebrating his new team’s big win over his old team. With the Ravens rumbling along up 27-6 midway through the fourth quarter, Williams sent out a rare tweet shouting out his Ravens teammates; he’s never been very active on social media, posting once every two weeks or so, so it’s telling that he made time during Monday night’s beatdown.

Williams was inactive for this game while recovering from an early-season wrist injury, but he’s one of several former Saints safeties to have intercepted more passes this season than their old team put together. He didn’t get to return to the Caesars Superdome on Monday but he’ll be back some time this year.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints report card: How we graded New Orleans in their Week 9 loss

After falling to 3-6, the New Orleans Saints may still be well-positioned within an abysmal NFC South but questions continue to mount around the team’s overall performance. The Saints offense did not look like itself against a tough Baltimore Ravens defense, struggling to convert third downs and stay on the field. Because of that, the New Orleans defense faded throughout the game despite a strong start.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
