El Paso, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVIA ABC-7

One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash in Central El Paso, according to First Responders. The collision happened near the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Cortez Dr., just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Special traffic investigators were not called out to the scene following the The post One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Passenger train and farm truck collision reported in Tornillo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A train collision occurred late Thursday afternoon in Tornillo. According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, the crash involved a farm truck and a passenger train. The truck operator is not injured or any of the passengers. Pacific Union police are said to be on their way to assist […]
TORNILLO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal vehicle crash in Anthony, TX.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious vehicle crash occurred late Wednesday morning in Anthony, TX. Officials are reporting that a male individual has died as a result of a serious vehicle crash located on Antonio Street. According to the mayor of Anthony, TX., the male person was identified to be the driver. The incident […]
ANTHONY, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso to begin renovating fire station 10 in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso joins the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Avenue, is getting much-need upgrades valued at...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Electric infrastructure upgrades begin in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric will be making improvements to its electrical infrastructure by replacing transmission and distribution power lines as well as installing steel poles in East El Paso starting Nov. 14, 2022, through January 23, 2023. Road closures are expected in the following areas along N. Zaragoza Rd to Saul Kleinfeld […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces

EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

10-year-old boy witnessed Sun Metro bus crash in backyard

EL PASO, Texas-- Jose Pizarro's 10-year-old son was playing outside his home when a Sun Metro bus and truck collided right in front of the 10-year-old's view on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive in Far East El Paso. The boy was playing outside when he heard a loud...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Sun Metro bus involved collision sends three to hospital, one in critical condition

EL PASO, Texas -- A two-vehicle collision on Tuesday involving a Sun Metro bus sent three people to the hospital, one in critical condition, according to El Paso Fire. The crash happened near Rich Beem and Tierra Flores in Far East El Paso. Officials said the call was received around 4:20 p.m. ABC-7 has reached The post Sun Metro bus involved collision sends three to hospital, one in critical condition appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video obtained by KTSM 9 News you […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Road rage incidents increase across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Three unrelated road rage incidents involving a gun have happened since September. Two of the incidents involved families with children in the car. The other now has resulted in a murder after a male suspect was found deceased. According to the El Paso Police Department, the suspects in all three are […]
EL PASO, TX

