If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students' SAT answer sheets flew out of UPS truck and are lostMargaret MinnicksEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash in Central El Paso, according to First Responders. The collision happened near the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Cortez Dr., just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Special traffic investigators were not called out to the scene following the The post One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
Passenger train and farm truck collision reported in Tornillo
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A train collision occurred late Thursday afternoon in Tornillo. According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, the crash involved a farm truck and a passenger train. The truck operator is not injured or any of the passengers. Pacific Union police are said to be on their way to assist […]
One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso
UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
One person dead after fatal vehicle crash in Anthony, TX.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious vehicle crash occurred late Wednesday morning in Anthony, TX. Officials are reporting that a male individual has died as a result of a serious vehicle crash located on Antonio Street. According to the mayor of Anthony, TX., the male person was identified to be the driver. The incident […]
KFOX 14
City of El Paso to begin renovating fire station 10 in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso joins the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Avenue, is getting much-need upgrades valued at...
Jesus Nava Killed And Many Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Special Traffic Investigations Unit, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in El Paso. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Piedras exit.
Crime of the Week: Police continue search for road rage gunman who nearly hits infant
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the man who shot at a family as a result of a road rage incident in Westside El Paso. On Saturday, Nov. 5 at approximately 7 p.m., a woman was driving an SUV with her family inside […]
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Wednesday. The crash happened on Antonio Street at around 10 a.m. According to the mayor, the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was identified as the male passenger.
cbs4local.com
Driver killed in downtown El Paso crash identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 22-year-old man was identified as the driver who died in a crash Monday night. Fernie Anthony Favela of El Paso died after the vehicle he was driving struck a guardrail along the 600 block of E. Missouri. Police investigators said Favela had exited...
El Paso Electric infrastructure upgrades begin in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric will be making improvements to its electrical infrastructure by replacing transmission and distribution power lines as well as installing steel poles in East El Paso starting Nov. 14, 2022, through January 23, 2023. Road closures are expected in the following areas along N. Zaragoza Rd to Saul Kleinfeld […]
KFOX 14
Man dies after shooting in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A deadly shooting was reported in northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Robert Drive near the cemetery Restlawn Memorial Park around 2 p.m. Police officials said when they arrived at the scene they found a dead...
KVIA
Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces
EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
KVIA
10-year-old boy witnessed Sun Metro bus crash in backyard
EL PASO, Texas-- Jose Pizarro's 10-year-old son was playing outside his home when a Sun Metro bus and truck collided right in front of the 10-year-old's view on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive in Far East El Paso. The boy was playing outside when he heard a loud...
Sun Metro bus involved collision sends three to hospital, one in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas -- A two-vehicle collision on Tuesday involving a Sun Metro bus sent three people to the hospital, one in critical condition, according to El Paso Fire. The crash happened near Rich Beem and Tierra Flores in Far East El Paso. Officials said the call was received around 4:20 p.m. ABC-7 has reached The post Sun Metro bus involved collision sends three to hospital, one in critical condition appeared first on KVIA.
riviera-maya-news.com
Island officers responding to reports of shots fired locate two injured inside Isla Mujeres restaurant
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Two men that were shot inside an Isla Mujeres restaurant were transferred to hospital. The shooting happened inside an island restaurant Thursday night. Information about the shooting did not surface until late Friday. Early information says two men were shot while inside a restaurant located...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Anthony (Anthony, TX)
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Anthony. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred on Anthonio Street on Interstate 10.
25-Year-Old Kayci Deaundre McCrory Killed In A Fatal Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso County Police, a fatal crash was reported in Texas. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on I-10 near Dallas.
Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video obtained by KTSM 9 News you […]
Road rage incidents increase across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Three unrelated road rage incidents involving a gun have happened since September. Two of the incidents involved families with children in the car. The other now has resulted in a murder after a male suspect was found deceased. According to the El Paso Police Department, the suspects in all three are […]
Man walking in ‘middle’ of major Northeast El Paso road struck, killed by two vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 38-year-old El Paso man who was walking “in the middle” of a major roadway in Northeast El Paso was struck and killed by two vehicles, including a semitruck, early Sunday morning, police said. Police said Eddie Santana was walking in the “middle of the roadway” along the 12800 block […]
