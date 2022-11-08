Read full article on original website
DNV Updates Technical Standards for Wind Assisted Propulsion
Classification society DNV has released an update to its Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS) technical standard (ST-0511). The major update introduces new methods for evaluating WAPS fatigue strength, as well as the performance of the systems in extreme conditions. While experience in using the systems is still developing, WAPS have...
MPC Container Ships Taps zero44 for CO2 Management Tools
Berlin-based zero44 signed a partnership with MPC Container Ships, which will use zero44's digital CO2 management solution for its fleet. Spun off by company builder Flagship Founders in May 2022, zero44 has developed a CO2 management software for commercial vessels. The software focuses on the implications of the CII and the EU ETS regulation.
ABS Examines Alternative Fuels in Reports for EMSA
An ABS-led consortium, including CE Delft and Arcsilea, published two of up to six reports studying alternative fuels and decarbonization technologies for the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). ABS offered a 360-degree view of biofuels and ammonia, the first two fuels to be published by the consortium. Each fuel was...
