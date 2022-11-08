Read full article on original website
Related
'A political force of nature': despite scandals and a polarising style, can 'Dan' do it again in Victoria?
Dan, they call him. The headlines in Victoria’s tabloid Herald Sun have ceased referring to the state’s premier by his second name: Dan is sufficient. It’s symbolic of how much Daniel Andrews bestrides the state political scene. Nobody requires a reminder of who he is and few don’t have a strong opinion about him. He is a local colossus, a leader who dominates the state unlike any other since the time of Jeffrey Kennett in the 1990s – another premier who came to be known by his first name only: Jeff. Like Kennett did, Andrews also enjoys high recognition beyond Victoria’s...
Man who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport
An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said.
Comments / 0