dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
Widows of executed Nigerian activists end case against Shell

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The widows of four Nigerian activists executed in 1995 have withdrawn their appeal in a Dutch civil case in which they alleged that oil giant Shell was complicit in the men’s deaths, ending a yearslong legal battle for compensation and an apology. The four widows, Esther Kiobel, Victoria Bera, Blessing Eawo and Charity Levula, launched the case in 2017. It was rejected in a final ruling by The Hague District Court in March, following an interim decision in 2019 dismissing parts of their claim. Their husbands were among nine activists from the Ogoni tribe, led by writer Ken Saro-Wiwa, who were hanged in 1995 for the murder of four political rivals. Supporters say they were really targeted because of their involvement in protests against environmental damage by Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary. Lawyer Channa Samkalden confirmed the end of the case in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The decision to withdraw the appeal was first reported by Reuters.
China moves to take control of private tech firms with ‘joint venture’ deals

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. In a major departure from the market-oriented economic policy of the past 40 years, the Chinese Communist Party is moving to take greater control of technology and telecoms companies, with a return to the era of “joint ventures” between the state and private sector.
Immigration officials target mosques, temples and churches to advise people to return home

Immigration enforcement officials are targeting places of worship to advise people with insecure statuses to go back to their countries of origin, The Independent has learned.Specialist teams from the Home Office have carried out more than 400 “community engagement surgeries” at temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches over the past three years – a fourfold rise since 2019.In at least three instances last year, officials carried out immigration enforcement visits at places of worship that resulted in taking people directly to an airport, according to figures obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act request.Migrant groups and charities criticised the...
China's Superrich Decimated as Economic Downturn Wipes out Billions

China's wealthy lost hundreds of billions of dollars in 2022 as the global economic downturn also shook up the country's typically high-growth industries, according to an annual rich list published on Tuesday. The number of Chinese entrepreneurs worth 5 billion Chinese yuan ($710 million) or more on September 15 fell...
The U.S. Government Has Over $4.4B in Bitcoin It Could Dump Anytime

The DOJ announced today that it seized 50,676.17 BTC from a Silk Road exploiter in November 2021. The haul is one of the largest in DOJ history. The U.S. government is currently one of the largest Bitcoin whales, and owns over 214,046 BTC at minimum. Over the last few years,...
Immigration issues: Visas and green cards

Non-U.S. citizen international medical graduate (IMG) physicians, residents and fellows help play a critical role in alleviating the physician shortage by providing health care to many Americans, especially in communities in need as they tend to choose primary care specialties and work in areas of the country with higher rates of poverty.
Record number of Americans granted temporary resident visas to live in Mexico

Story at a glance A new report from the Mexican federal government shows more than 8,000 Americans were granted temporary resident visas in the first nine months of 2022. That number represents an 85 percent jump from 2019 numbers. Many of the newcomers are remote workers who are able to get more for the U.S. dollar…
Indonesia Plans to Tighten Crypto Regulation Following FTX’s Insolvency

The sudden death of crypto’s white knight forced Indonesia to call for more regulation to protect investors against such shakeouts. Indonesia plans to give its Financial Services Authority (OJK) the power to regulate cryptocurrency investments and market oversight. The country’s Trade Ministry currently polices the digital asset industry in...
Singapore’s Temasek holds stake in FTX, a target of Binance takeover

Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek is a shareholder in embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which faces a possible takeover by bigger rival Binance, according to a report by Singapore’s Straits Times on Wednesday. FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has reportedly apologized for not giving investors a timely update on the pending acquisition.

