Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
thesalinepost.com
Saline Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 29
The annual tree lighting ceremony takes place at 6 p.m., Nov. 29, in front of Key Bank at the four corners in downtown Saline. The event is presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce. The Saline High School Ten Tones Choir will sing during the event. Refreshments will be...
thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline: Music, Astronomy, DEI Book Discussion, Civil Air Patrol Open House, Holiday Card Class and More
Here's what's happening in Saline this week. To be included in our weekend feature, add your events to our free calendar by noon, Thursday. 17 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Nov 14 - Sunday, Nov 20. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Twirlettes Are Grand Marshals of the Saline Holiday Parade, Dec. 3
The Saline Twirlettes are the Grand Marshals of the annual Saline Holiday Parade. The 47th annual parade is presented by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3 in downtown Saline. The parade runs westbound along Michigan Avenue from Harris Street to about Monroe Street. The theme...
thesalinepost.com
Anne Cummings is Stepping Down as Saline Area Social Service Executive Director, Jamail Aikens Returns
(Press release from Saline Area Social Service) Saline Area Social Service, a nonprofit that provides food assistance and emergency aid to over 400 people in Saline each year, announced today that Anne Cummings, Executive Director, will step down from her role at the end of January 2023. “It is with...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Township Board Discusses Annexation, Zoning Amendment
The Saline Township Board had a full agenda at its meeting Wednesday evening at the township hall. The board spent some time discussing two agenda items, the Saline Fire Board and the proposed agreement between the City of Saline and the township over the annexation of the Greaves property on Macon Road.
thesalinepost.com
CP Holiday Train Rides Again
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will ride again this year. For the first time since 2019, the CP train is resuming its cross-continental tour, collecting food and money for foodbanks and even staging concerts at some stops along the way. The CP Holiday train launches from Maine On Nov. 23...
thesalinepost.com
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Nov 14 - Friday, Nov 18
We couldn't put it off forever. It's going to feel wintery this week. Weather outlook for Monday, Nov 14 - Friday, Nov 18. Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High: 42° Low: 28° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 3 mph winds from the NNE. Tuesday November 15.
thesalinepost.com
VOLLEYBALL: Saline Sweeps Okemos to Win its First Volleyball Regional Championship Since 2005
WOODHAVEN - The Hornets are regional champs. The Saline varsity volleyball team swept Okemos in straight sets, 25-13, 25-15 and 25-17. Saline will face Richland Gull Lake in the quarterfinal at 6 p.m., Nov. 15, at Mason High School. It's the Hornets' first volleyball regional championship since 2005. "It feels...
