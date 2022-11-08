Virginia improved to 2-0 in a dominant 101-46 victory over visiting UMBC Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena, a game in which all 11 Cavaliers on the roster scored. UVA reached the century mark for the first time since the 2017-18 season, scored 80-plus in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2014-15 season, and for the second time in two games, had five players in double figures, led by Notre Dame grad transfer and hometown star Samantha Brunelle’s 21 points and 7 rebounds.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO