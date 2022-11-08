ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

George Mason shoots 54.7 percent, runs away from Longwood, 83-69

George Mason never trailed and received contributions across the roster in Friday night’s 83-69 triumph over Longwood before 5,185 fans inside EagleBank Arena. The Lancers – picked to win the Big South after capturing the league crown last season – hung around all night, but could not move closer than eight in the second half.
FARMVILLE, VA
Women’s Basketball: Virginia gets some measure of payback with win over UMBC

Virginia improved to 2-0 in a dominant 101-46 victory over visiting UMBC Thursday night at John Paul Jones Arena, a game in which all 11 Cavaliers on the roster scored. UVA reached the century mark for the first time since the 2017-18 season, scored 80-plus in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2014-15 season, and for the second time in two games, had five players in double figures, led by Notre Dame grad transfer and hometown star Samantha Brunelle’s 21 points and 7 rebounds.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Shenandoah introduces the HIVE with groundbreaking celebration on Veterans Day

Shenandoah University celebrated the planned renovation of the former National Guard armory located on its main campus, which will serve as the university’s new Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs, or HIVE, at a groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day. Approximately 200 people attended the ceremony, which took place in...
WINCHESTER, VA

