Richmond, VA

Richmond gets 21 from Jason Nelson: Spiders defeat Northern Iowa, 68-55

Jason Nelson scored 21 points to lead Richmond to a 68-55 win over Northern Friday night at the Robins Center. Fans in their seats before the game saw the Spiders receive their 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship rings and witnessed the unveiling of the team’s 2022 A-10 Championship and 2022 NCAA Tournament banners.
RICHMOND, VA
George Mason shoots 54.7 percent, runs away from Longwood, 83-69

George Mason never trailed and received contributions across the roster in Friday night’s 83-69 triumph over Longwood before 5,185 fans inside EagleBank Arena. The Lancers – picked to win the Big South after capturing the league crown last season – hung around all night, but could not move closer than eight in the second half.
FARMVILLE, VA
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announces first female president

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the...
RICHMOND, VA
Living liver donor transplant option for vets could mean shorter wait times

The Central Virginia VA Health Care System, in partnership with VCU Health’s Hume-Lee Transplant Center, has become the second VA in the country to provide living liver donor transplants to veterans. “We are thrilled to be able to offer this type of transplantation to our veterans,” said Dr. David...

