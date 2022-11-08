Letter: Charter school board members not doing their jobs

Dear Rocky Mount Prep board members,

Where were you?

Where were you when I was employed there for 18 months? Where were you when the staff was charged with preparing and providing virtual instruction for an entire year? Where were you when we had community circle? Where were you during parent nights, curriculum nights and awards ceremonies?

Where were you?

Ninety-five percent of these events were on Zoom, yet you still were not there. In fact, in all the board meetings I attended, there was never every board member in attendance.

When I was at RMP, I never saw you come into the building, visit classrooms or talk with staff or students — not one time. Do you know how to gauge the climate and culture of a school? You have to be present and visible regularly. No exceptions.

Let me define servant leadership for you. The servant leader is the servant first. It begins with the natural feeling that one wants to serve, to serve first. Then conscious choice brings one to aspire to lead.

That person is sharply different from one who is a leader first, perhaps because of the need to assuage an unusual power drive or to acquire material possessions.

Servant leadership focuses on the leader’s responsibility to ensure not only the success of the organization but also a responsibility to his or her followers and stakeholders. This includes acting in an ethical manner, putting others first and showing sensitivity to others’ concerns.

The servant leader will also assist subordinates in professional growth and empowerment, as well as building a supportive community environment. This is what Rocky Mount Prep needs — servant first, then leader.

Unfortunately, you have the leader first and no desire to serve unless it is in her best interest.

Stephanie M. Horton

Ahoskie