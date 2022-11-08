Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies
According to Andre Iguodala, the one thing he’s most proud of in his career is that he has a “good relationship” with every single teammate he’s ever had. The Golden State Warriors veteran dropped this revelation on CJ McCollum’s podcast, and naturally, the New Orleans Pelicans guard had to double-check with Iggy if the same […] The post Warriors vet Andre Iguodala gets brutally honest on relationship drama with Ja Morant, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ Damian Lillard smacks down fan complaining about fantasy team
The Portland Trail Blazers just racked up yet another win on Thursday despite not having Damian Lillard in the lineup. The point guard was just as ecstatic about it while on the sidelines, but not everyone was happy. One fan (fittingly hidden by his Twitter name, LeBronchitis) called him out...
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers
Tyrese Maxey began the Philadelphia 76ers’ season with unreal scoring efficiency and some huge scoring outings. But in recent games, without the benefit of James Harden’s playmaking, Maxey has not looked like his usual self and has failed to uplift the Sixers offense. In the three games since Harden’s injury, Maxey is shooting just 19-64 […] The post ‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid speaks out on Doc Rivers’ ‘wrong decision’ after Sixers loss to Hawks
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers endured a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, their third defeat in the last four games. Adding to the frustrations for Sixers fans was the fact that Embiid was taken out of the game in the third quarter with four fouls, which immediately led to a Hawks run in the period.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s blunt response to idea of benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season. At 4-7, they are struggling on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. One suggestion floating around is to invigorate the offense a little more by getting Jordan Poole in the starting lineup and moving Klay Thompson to the bench amid his shooting woes.
‘This game depresses you’: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps Anthony Edwards with harsh NBA reality
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves of late, and sadly, they haven’t been all good. For one, Anthony Edwards has been struggling to start the new year, which has drawn some criticism from fans and experts alike. Karl-Anthony Towns is the leader of this...
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
NBA Odds: Nets vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Brooklyn Nets continue their Southern California swing as they face off with the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com arena. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and deliver a Nets-Lakers prediction and pick. The Nets took down the Los Angeles Clippers 110-95 on Saturday night. Kevin Durant...
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Zero culture’: Tyrese Haliburton savagely disses Kings with ‘honest’ assessment
The Sacramento Kings’ trade of Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers continues to confound fans months after it went down. Everyone expected the budding guard to be an integral part of their future, which made the trade shocking. However, it seems like the trade worked out well for Haliburton, who is currently flourishing in Indy. […] The post ‘Zero culture’: Tyrese Haliburton savagely disses Kings with ‘honest’ assessment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cavs Injury Report Against The Timberwolves
The Cleveland Cavaliers have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Is Joel Embiid playing vs. Jazz?
The day after a big home win, the Philadelphia 76ers are back in action. They’ll take to the Wells Fargo Center court on Sunday against the Utah Jazz following a big win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Jazz have dominated to start the season, so the Sixers will need to come ready to play. However, […] The post Is Joel Embiid playing vs. Jazz? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kanye West claims LeBron James, Shaq, Jay-Z and Beyonce all puppets being ‘controlled’
Kanye West. That’s it. That’s the intro. The living legend recently came up with another mind-boggling rant, which this time around, accused Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James of being a puppet. Like LeBron, he claimed the likes of Shaq, Jay-Z, and Beyonce are being controlled as puppets as well. According to Ye, he’s the […] The post Kanye West claims LeBron James, Shaq, Jay-Z and Beyonce all puppets being ‘controlled’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors news: Draymond Green drops truth bomb on Dubs pursuing Kevin Durant trade in offseason
Remember when a Kevin Durant reunion with the Golden State Warriors was a real possibility? During the height of the Brooklyn Nets star’s trade request, the Dubs were among the teams rumored to trade for the star. In the end, KD reneged on his trade request, choosing instead to stay with the team.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
1 pleasant surprise for Hawks early in 2022-23 NBA season
The Atlanta Hawks have had a nice start to the 2022-23 season, which isn’t necessarily surprising after their frantic offseason of work. After losing in the first round of playoffs last season, the Hawks knew that they had some work to do if they wanted to make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals like […] The post 1 pleasant surprise for Hawks early in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
