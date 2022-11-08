ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Related
Ana Kimber

Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act Voted Down in Baldwin County

If you have seen the signs scattered along the roadways in Baldwin County Alabama that say " VOTE NO" and wondered what they meant, keep reading. The Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act, which would allow issues such as overgrown lawns, noise, and animal control to fall under the county commission’s scope of responsibility, was a hot topic this week.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach considering buying land near school campus

Four lots are west of the middle/high school campus. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach will discuss buying four lots on Sweetwater Drive for $2.2 million for possible future use by the Orange Beach Board of Education. The lots are located directly west of the Orange...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

8 Mobile County public schools on state’s list of failing schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eight public schools in Mobile County appear on the Alabama State Department of Education’s list of failing schools for 2022. The list, released in accordance with the Alabama Accountability Act, includes 79 schools from across the state. In Mobile, the failing schools include:. Ben C....
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Site work begins at new Silverhill Elementary School property

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since the 75-acre property was purchased in July of 2021, crews are clearing the land making way for the new Silverhill Elementary School. “To see actual trees come down, dirt being moved, to see crews out it’s just been an amazing thing,” said Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles. […]
SILVERHILL, AL
utv44.com

Perch Creek Preserve work set to begin

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council will consider awarding a nearly half-million-dollar contract that would signal the start of the Perch Creek Preserve project. “This project is the first step in preparing to transform the site into part of the Perch Creek Preserve, which will...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances. Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Linda Koniar of Foley is Main Street Alabama’s Main Street Hero

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Longtime Foley volunteer Linda Koniar received the Main Street Alabama Hero Award at the Foley Main Street’s winter volunteer appreciation reception at the Copper Kettle Cottage. Main Street Alabama Assistant State Coordinator Tricia Black. The Main Street Hero award recognizes one community...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

Mobile officials pushing for Aniah's Law before her murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Amendment one, better known as Aniah’s Law, was passed on Tuesday with over one million votes. This amendment to the Alabama Constitution will allow judges to have more discretion to deny bail to suspects charged with violent crimes other than capital murder. Aniah's Law was intended to stop the revolving door of crime and it all started here in Mobile in early 2019. Local leaders were pushing for a law like this prior to Aniah Blanchard's murder.
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Republican women win big in Alabama midterms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — From the State House to the U.S. Senate, Alabama Republican women made gains in Tuesday’s election and say it’s now time to get to work. Five more Republican women will be joining the State House next session, bringing the total number of female representatives from 18 to 20 out of 105 […]
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
ALABAMA STATE
OBA

Orange Beach unveils redesigned city website

Residents can sign up for notifications and alerts from the city. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach unveiled its redesigned website on Nov. 9 with an entirely new look and added services for residents and visitors alike. The web address remains the same: www.orangebeachal.gov. Powered by...
ORANGE BEACH, AL

