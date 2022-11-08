ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Athlete of the Week: Skutt Catholic’s Ivy Leuck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ivy Leuck closed out a four year run on Skutt Catholic’s varsity volleyball team with an assist that locked up an eighth straight state championship. It is a Class B record breaking run and Ivy played a role in the last four. In the title...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts honored by Omaha Press Club

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding. Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. Creighton doctor leads group to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner archery lessons

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re looking tot try your hand at archery, the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner lessons on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. On Saturday, two new aspiring archers took up bows and let arrows fly. Instructor Elisabeth Hansen is studying to be an elementary teacher, and she brings her patience and passion for education to the training course.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 11

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 11. 6. Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition. In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid start, staying chilly today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The coldest morning of the season so far here in the metro as temperatures dropped into the low teens and even single digits. Thankfully winds are on the light side but we are still seeing occasional breezes pushing wind chills down to near zero. We will see some sunshine today, but expect patches of clouds rolling through at times. The clouds will keep us quite chilly, temperatures only warming to around 30 by Noon. Afternoon highs only reach the middle 30s in the metro, maybe pushing close to 40 around Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

A few flurries didn’t keep these hikers at home. An organization dedicated to saving lives through organ transplants went out to spread the word about organ donation. Low clouds and flurries this morning but the biggest impact is the cold with wind chills in the single digits. Some sunshine will return this afternoon, highs only in the low 30s.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Smoke from kitchen fire in Omaha wakes man

Very cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens and single digits. A little more sunshine today but clouds will keep highs in the middle 30s for the metro. Cold weather not going anywhere as highs struggle to reach the upper 30s into next week. First ever HitchSOCKS...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Air Force veteran calls car win life-changing

The Veterans Day parade that was put on hold last weekend has now been canceled — but the expo will still take place on Saturday. Omaha traffic update: Water main repairs start on Leavenworth. Updated: 8 hours ago. Crews will be working on repairs along Leavenworth Street with lane...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

UNO partners with United Airlines to provide career path for pilots

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The large conference room at UNO’s College of Public Affairs and Community Service was filled, mostly with students who love to fly. “You just get up in the air and all your worries (go away),” UNO senior Madison Parde said. “When you’re up in the air, it’s so calming, peaceful.”
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

First ever HitchSOCKS event promotes charity, trail hiking

An organization dedicated to saving lives through organ transplants went out to spread the word about organ donation. Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation. Omaha fire trying to determine the cause of an overnight house fire. A few flurries early, cold all day. Updated: 16 hours ago. Low clouds...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation is underway with OPD Homicide Unit after one person died and seven people were injured in an overnight shooting early Sunday morning. Officers went to 33rd & Ames a little after 4 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds according to the release.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha veteran gets free car in ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Words aren’t enough to describe how Peter Tiedemann felt. “It’s been heart pounding, I’m super excited,” Tiedemann said. Progressive Insurance gave him what could be a life-changing gift, the keys to a free car. Tiedemann served in the Air Force for three years and received an Achievement Medal for his service in the base honor guard.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha officials say vacant house is total loss after fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a house fire Saturday night is under investigation by the Omaha Fire Department. Crews went to a home near North 18th Street and declared a working fire after seeing smoke and flames. It’s reported the home was empty at the time and the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding. Excessive speeding is not a new problem in the metro, but Omaha Police are doing what they can to try to combat the issue. New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. Creighton doctor leads group to...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly air holds on though the extended forecast

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve seen a dramatic temperature drop behind our Thursday morning front and the chilly air will be here to stay for a while! Overnight temperatures will fall to the teens to low 20s but with a breeze factored in it will feel much colder than that! As you step outdoor around 7-8 AM the feels like forecast puts us in the single digits!
