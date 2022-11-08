OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The coldest morning of the season so far here in the metro as temperatures dropped into the low teens and even single digits. Thankfully winds are on the light side but we are still seeing occasional breezes pushing wind chills down to near zero. We will see some sunshine today, but expect patches of clouds rolling through at times. The clouds will keep us quite chilly, temperatures only warming to around 30 by Noon. Afternoon highs only reach the middle 30s in the metro, maybe pushing close to 40 around Lincoln.

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO