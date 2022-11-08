ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season

By GEORGE HENRY
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piMg1_0j2ZJpeq00

ATLANTA — (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young's absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence with a sore left knee to score 25 points for the Bucks, who were attempting to become the first team to begin a season 10-0 since the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors got off to a 24-0 start.

“We got more aggressive in the third and fourth quarter and were able to beat the best team in the league tonight," Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “Offensively, I thought we had really good movement, made them work and were patient and we didn't settle for the quick shots like we did in the first game against them."

Young, Atlanta’s leader in points and assists, missed the game with right shin soreness. Griffin filled in admirably, logging 31 minutes and going 10 of 15 from the field.

“Coach told me to be ready early," Griffin said. “Just to have that mindset, rise to the occasion, take the challenge. You know you put in the work. Credit to the coaches and my teammates to support me. Feeling like family."

The Bucks committed a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 22 Atlanta points.

Milwaukee’s winning streak was tied for the second-longest under fifth-year coach Mike Budenholzer and the longest since winning 18 in a row in 2019-20.

Atlanta took its first lead with 9:20 left in the third quarter when Murray hit a 17-footer that made it 62-60. The Hawks went up by as many as nine twice, the second time when Murray’s 17-footer made it 89-80 in the closing seconds of the third.

The Hawks outscored Milwaukee 37-22 in the third.

“They got the best of us tonight," Bucks forward Bobby Portis said. “They made shots and spread the basketball around. They had more energy than us tonight. It showed."

Brook Lopez hit a 3 midway through the first quarter for the game’s first double-digit lead. A third 3 by Grayson Allen made it 21-8, and the Hawks called timeout. Atlanta trailed by as much as 14 in the first half but went on a 21-9 run that trimmed the lead to two on Onyeka Okongwu’s baseline jumper midway through the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo followed a couple of possessions later in combining with Jrue Holiday on an alley-oop dunk, and Holiday buried a long jumper to make it 45-39. The Bucks led 58-52 at halftime.

The Hawks (7-3) are off to their best start to a season through 10 games since the 2016-17 team went 8-2.

“Basketball is a game of runs, and like I kept telling the group, ‘They made their run' and were making a bunch of 3s — it wasn't going to be like that all night," Murray said. “We've got to continue to fight and fight and things will go our way."

TIP-INS

Bucks: Lopez has blocked at least one shot in each game this season. ... Led by three apiece from Grayson Allen and Lopez, Milwaukee hit 11 3s in the first half, but the Bucks had just two 3s after intermission. ... F Sandro Mamukelashvili, cleared from concussion protocol, played the final six minutes.

Hawks: Have won four straight at home against Milwaukee. ... Dating to last March 3, the Hawks have scored at least 100 points in 31 consecutive games, the fifth-longest such streak in franchise history. It’s the second-longest active streak in the NBA to New Orleans’ 36 straight.

FAMILY TIES

This game marked the sixth time that the Holiday brothers have played in the same game. Jrue Holiday dropped to 5-1 in those meetings. Jrue Holiday finished with 16 points for the Bucks. Justin Holiday had 14 for Atlanta. Aaron Holiday started in Young’s spot and scored four points.

UP NEXT

Bucks: At Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Hawks: Host Utah on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Carter scores career-high 36, Bucks beat Thunder in 2 OTs

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night. The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks let down by second unit in loss to Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks were unable to stop the avalanche that is the Utah Jazz, falling 125-119 on Wednesday night at State Farm Arena. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 26 points with De’Andre Hunter and Trae Young adding 22 points each to the Atlanta cause. For the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points, Jordan Clarkson added 23 points.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks beat OKC Thunder in double OT

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night. The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee and Jrue...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119

ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
CLEVELAND, OH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
99K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy