Record-low unemployment claims again in Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS/WCCU) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced a sixth consecutive month of low claims for regular unemployment benefits. Total unemployment claims have remained under 70,000 for 26 weeks. The decrease in claims is attributed to pandemic-related recovery. “This latest data from the Illinois Department of...
Democrat Nikki Budzinski elected to 13th Congressional District

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Democrat Nikki Budzinski is the projected winner of the race for the 13th Congressional District. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Budzinski has 55% of the votes while Republican Regan Deering has 45%. This is with 94% of precincts reporting. Illinois's 13th Congressional District has been...
Illinois AG urges over the counter birth control pill approval

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that a coalition of 21 attorney generals is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve over-the-counter birth control pills. Officials say if it is approved, safe and effective birth control pills will become available for purchase over...
Midterm Election Results

Illinois voters had some big decisions to make on Election Day. The biggest race is for governor. Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Darren Bailey faced off in a heated race. Gov. Pritzker is running again for his second term as governor of Illinois. The governor and his supporters will be watching the results from Chicago on election night.
