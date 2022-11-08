Read full article on original website
Oregon State University enrollment reaches a new record, eclipsing 35,000
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University’s fall 2022 enrollment has again reached a record, topping 35,000, driven by a continuing rise in enrollment among students of color, a record class of first-year students, soaring enrollment from out-of-state students and demand for the university’s online education program. With...
Oregon State’s baccalaureate core gets major update
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University is moving forward to significantly revise the classes required for undergraduate students in an effort to better provide students with the skills, knowledge and experiences that will contribute to their success during and after college. “OSU’s new general education curriculum was designed to...
Oregon State expands efforts to serve Indigenous communities
Oregon State University is expanding efforts to serve Indigenous communities across the state and nationally as OSU continues to reflect on its role as a land grant institution. Several years ago, the university introduced a land acknowledgment addressing the legacy of the Morrill Act of 1862, which established land grant...
New Extension website helps solve pest and disease problems
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A new Oregon State University Extension Service website provides a trove of science-based solutions for garden pests, weeds and disease problems in one easy-to-navigate place. The project was shepherded by Weston Miller, an OSU Extension community horticulturist who got the ball rolling six years ago when...
New commercial showcases commitment to a sustainable future
Oregon State University’s newest commercial features three world-changing projects and programs that showcase the university’s commitment to contribute to a sustainable future. The “Believe It” video, produced by David Baker, director of Oregon State Productions, and his video team, is tied to the launch of the OSU Foundation’s...
