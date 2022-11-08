ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF tops Winthrop by 40 in Messer’s debut

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. -- UCF walloped Winthrop 72-32 in the head coaching debut for new women’s basketball head coach Sytia Messer.

The Knights (1-0) were led by Bryana Hardy with 14 points. The freshman added seven rebounds as well. Destiny Thomas finished with a double double, recording 12 points and 11 rebounds.

UCF shot 11-30 from downtown and Tiani Abrams led the way with four triples. She scored 12 points in the win. Four Knights finished in double figures.

UCF hosts Mercer November 10.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the UCF men lost to UNC Asheville 98-95 in double overtime.

