golobos.com
Lobos Contain Cougars Behind Brown Double-Double
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo women’s basketball team showed that pressure was no problem, grinding out a hard-fought 68-61 win over Houston on Saturday afternoon in The Pit in the home season opener. New Mexico held its own against the Cougar press, leading for all but 17 seconds in...
golobos.com
UNM Goes 2-0 on the Week with Win at Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo.— With the MW schedule winding down, the Lobo volleyball team is fighting to the finish, as New Mexico earned a five-set victory (25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10) at the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday. Of note, combined with Thursday’s win at Colorado State, it is the first...
golobos.com
Lobos Can’t Contain Falcons in 35-3 Loss
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Air Force did what Air Force does, grinding out yards on the ground, scoring on its first two possession to win 35-3 over New Mexico in Colorado Springs. The win was Air Force’s fifth straight in the series and 10th straight over UNM in Falcon Stadium.
golobos.com
UNM Closes Out MW Road Schedule at Wyoming Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team looks to build off of Thursday night’s win at Colorado State when it takes on the Wyoming Cowgirls on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats available. UNM is coming off...
golobos.com
Lobo women repeat as Mountain Regional Champions; Ibrahim qualifies for NCAAs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Securing their ticket to the NCAA Championships in dominant fashion on Friday morning at the UNM North Golf Course, the New Mexico women’s cross country team successfully defended their NCAA Mountain Regional title by winning the championship again. Five Lobos placed in the top-21 among...
golobos.com
Lobos Down South Alabama 80-74 For Second Win
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team picked up its second win of the season with an 80-74 victory over South Alabama on Friday night at The Pit. The Lobos (2-0) held off the Jaguars (1-1) at the end of a back-and-forth second half to remain unbeaten on the season.
golobos.com
UNM Hosts Houston Saturday in Home Opener
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo women’s basketball team opens the home portion of the regular season on Saturday against Houston, with tip set for 2 p.m. in The Pit. Tickets are still available to purchase for the game at golobos.com/tickets, but for those unable to attend, the game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with radio and live stats available. Saturday’s game will be the Salute to Service game and all military members will be recognized during the game. Admission for all active and retired military and veterans is free.
golobos.com
Lobos Host South Alabama Friday Night to Conclude Homestand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team returns to action Friday night as it hosts South Alabama at The Pit. Game time is 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network and on the Lobo Radio Network. Tickets for Monday’s season...
890kdxu.com
Earthquake Reported Near Utah-Arizona Border
(Colorado City, AZ) -- Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
Parents angry after 44 students at La Cueva High School get parking tickets
"The only option for the kids that don't have parking passes is to park on the street in front of the school. There are various areas that say 'no parking,' but not everywhere," said Danny Perea.
Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out in the area of Lomas and Yale near the University of New Mexico (UNM). Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus. Now, not much is left of the building. Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) went to […]
KRQE News 13
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift …. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift from community. Navajo Nation elects new president. Navajo Nation elects new president. New therapy dog joins Rio Rancho Police Department. New...
AdWeek
Former KRQE Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti Loses Bid for New Mexico Governor
Former KRQE chief meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has failed in his bid to defeat Michelle Lujan Grisham to be Governor of New Mexico. Ronchetti worked for Albuquerque CBS affiliate KRQE from 2006 until 2021. He ran for Senate in 2020. A few days before the election, Ronchetti alleged a former station...
krtnradio.com
In Loving Memory of Mary Ann (Herrera) Martinez
Mary Ann (Herrera) Martinez passed away peacefully November 4, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the age of 75. She was born in Raton, New Mexico on January 28, 1947. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Andres & Mary Margret Herrera; sister Vickie Ford, grandson Tyler, great granddaughters Catalina & Evalynn and The father of her children Richard “Lefty” Martinez and by brother-in-law Leroy Valerio.
Santa Fe fire shuts down roads
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
Vandals break into Albuquerque church leaving thousands of dollars in damages
Despite the destruction, the Church’s Pastor said he is thankful no one was hurt.
Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed 4 Bernalillo County first responders
Autopsies on Bernalillo County first responders who died in a crash in New Mexico this summer have been released.
Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
