Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Lobos Contain Cougars Behind Brown Double-Double

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo women’s basketball team showed that pressure was no problem, grinding out a hard-fought 68-61 win over Houston on Saturday afternoon in The Pit in the home season opener. New Mexico held its own against the Cougar press, leading for all but 17 seconds in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

UNM Goes 2-0 on the Week with Win at Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo.— With the MW schedule winding down, the Lobo volleyball team is fighting to the finish, as New Mexico earned a five-set victory (25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10) at the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday. Of note, combined with Thursday’s win at Colorado State, it is the first...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Can't Contain Falcons in 35-3 Loss

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Air Force did what Air Force does, grinding out yards on the ground, scoring on its first two possession to win 35-3 over New Mexico in Colorado Springs. The win was Air Force’s fifth straight in the series and 10th straight over UNM in Falcon Stadium.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

UNM Closes Out MW Road Schedule at Wyoming Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team looks to build off of Thursday night’s win at Colorado State when it takes on the Wyoming Cowgirls on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The match will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with live stats available. UNM is coming off...
LARAMIE, WY
golobos.com

Lobos Down South Alabama 80-74 For Second Win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team picked up its second win of the season with an 80-74 victory over South Alabama on Friday night at The Pit. The Lobos (2-0) held off the Jaguars (1-1) at the end of a back-and-forth second half to remain unbeaten on the season.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

UNM Hosts Houston Saturday in Home Opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo women’s basketball team opens the home portion of the regular season on Saturday against Houston, with tip set for 2 p.m. in The Pit. Tickets are still available to purchase for the game at golobos.com/tickets, but for those unable to attend, the game will be streamed on the Mountain West Network with radio and live stats available. Saturday’s game will be the Salute to Service game and all military members will be recognized during the game. Admission for all active and retired military and veterans is free.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Host South Alabama Friday Night to Conclude Homestand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The New Mexico men’s basketball team returns to action Friday night as it hosts South Alabama at The Pit. Game time is 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network and on the Lobo Radio Network. Tickets for Monday’s season...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
890kdxu.com

Earthquake Reported Near Utah-Arizona Border

(Colorado City, AZ) -- Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
UTAH STATE
KRQE News 13

What's happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out in the area of Lomas and Yale near the University of New Mexico (UNM). Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus. Now, not much is left of the building. Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) went to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday

Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift …. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift from community. Navajo Nation elects new president. Navajo Nation elects new president. New therapy dog joins Rio Rancho Police Department. New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Mary Ann (Herrera) Martinez

Mary Ann (Herrera) Martinez passed away peacefully November 4, 2022 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the age of 75. She was born in Raton, New Mexico on January 28, 1947. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Andres & Mary Margret Herrera; sister Vickie Ford, grandson Tyler, great granddaughters Catalina & Evalynn and The father of her children Richard “Lefty” Martinez and by brother-in-law Leroy Valerio.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe fire shuts down roads

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque duo accused of killing man over parking spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived. Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

