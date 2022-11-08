Read full article on original website
Hough 5-star kicker Nolan Hauser offered by NC State
Raleigh, N.C. — Hough High School kicker Nolan Hauser has received an offer from NC State, according to a tweet he shared on Saturday afternoon. The offer came after a discussion with NC State coach Dave Doeren during a visit to Raleigh on Saturday as NC State faced Boston College.
Late surge sends Pack past Campbell
Raleigh, N.C. — The NC State Men's Basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 73-67 win over Campbell (1-1) on Friday night at PNC Arena. The two squads traded baskets early, with neither team leading by more than a seven-point margin in the first half. The Pack saw its biggest lead of the frame come after a four-point play from Terquavion Smith, who finished with a game-high 19 points and tied his career high of six assists, to go ahead 23-16.
(11) Rolesville stops a valiant comeback attempt in a storm to take down (6) Cleveland, 28-21
Clayton, N.C. — Two Rams locked horns Friday in the rain and mud as (11) Rolesville and (6) Cleveland faced off in the second round of the 4A state playoffs. In the end, the Rams of Rolesville held off Cleveland en route to a 28-21 win. The heavy rain...
Millbrook players believe they can keep winning after knocking off Cardinal Gibbons: HSOT Postgame
Mason Fortune, Xavier Pugh, and Jayden Ferguson all joined Nick Stevens and T.J. Thorpe on the HighSchoolOT Live Postgame Show on Friday night to talk about the Wildcats' win over Cardinal Gibbons, the defending 4A state champions, and what's next in the third round -- and possibly beyond -- for Millbrook.
(12) Millbrook roars past (5) Gibbons with four 4th quarter TDs, wins 42-30
Raleigh, N.C. — There were seven lead changes in Thursday's second round playoff game between Cardinal Gibbons and Millbrook. Thanks to four touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone, Millbrook made sure the final lead change was theirs. The 12th-seeded Wildcats roared past the defending N.C. High School Athletic Association...
No. 1 seed Tarboro blasts Southeast Halifax in 1A East
Tarboro, N.C. — After a first round bye in the 1A football state playoffs, (1) Tarboro defeated (17) Southeast Halifax 48-0 in the second round on Thursday evening. The Vikings got the scoring started early. On the first play of the game, Mason Satterfield broke a 48-yard run to setup a two-yard touchdown run by Trevon White, giving Tarboro a 6-0 lead. Four minutes later, White broke a 60-yard run down to the 1-yard line and Satterfield scored on the next play. The two-point conversion was good and Tarboro led 14-0.
(9) Pine Forest comes from behind to eliminate (8) Holly Springs
Holly Springs, N.C. — (9) Pine Forest fell behind by two scores early, but the Trojans rallied to beat (8) Holly Springs 16-10 in the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs. The Hawks scored twice in the first quarter, taking a 3-0 lead...
(3) Seventy-First knocks off (14) J.H. Rose, 28-20
Fayetteville, N.C. — The 3-seed Seventy-First Falcons knocked the reigning Eastern regional champion J.H. Rose Rampants out of the playoffs with a 27-20 win on Thursday. After a field goal put J.H. Rose ahead early, Seventy-First star running back Anthony Quinn Jr. got his night started with a 54-yard run that set up a touchdown run by quarterback DeAndre Nance.
New Bern coach Torrey Nowell says DL has been key this season: HSOT Postgame
New Bern head football coach Torrey Nowell joined the HSOT Live Postgame Show after beating Hoggard 21-0 in the second round of the playoffs. His defense has allowed less than 6 points per game this season and he points to the defensive line as a big reason why.
Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund
Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
Racing for release: These paddlers leave their troubles on the dock
RALEIGH, N.C. — As the sun set over Lake Wheeler, paddlers propelled a long, narrow boat across its surface, cutting through the reflection of the pinks and oranges. Their strokes were smooth, in rhythm: blades in, pull, blades out. As one. This group, called the Chemo-Kazes, is made up...
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
DENVER — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal to...
A Conversation with... Pink Hill Mayor Yvonne Deatherage
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab is finally open in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — Great news for fans (there are a lot of you!) of J. Betski’s, formerly at Seaboard Station. They have relocated and opened serving up their casual East and Central European fare and fine beverages at Highpark Village in the Five Points neighborhood (1916 Bernard St, Raleigh), right next to Seaboard Wine and Taste. Reacquaint yourself with them here. Thanks to reader Betty Diegel for bringing this to our attention.
Woman killed, 6 injured: Hundreds attended deadly bonfire party at horse ranch in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. — A woman was killed Sunday in a shooting at a large bonfire party and at least six people were injured. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to shooting at a party at the Double D Ranch, a horse farm at 1662 Green Acres Road in rural Enfield. A 25-year-old woman, Cierra Webb, from Roanoke Rapids, was killed.
Person injured in crash in southeast Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after a crash in southeast Raleigh. Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-car crash in the 2100 block of Dandridge Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with...
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
Edgecombe County woman reported missing for 6 weeks
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman has not been seen for over a month. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Upton was last seen on September 29th by a guardian in the Rocky Mount area. Deputies say she is believed to be in...
Man hit, killed near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night near Golden East Mall in Rocky Mount. Police said Lamar Gaddett died from his injuries. Gaddett was 49 years old. All northbound lanes of Wesleyan Blvd. were closed near the accident scene at Sutter’s Creek Blvd.
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
