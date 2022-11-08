Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.

KINSTON, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO