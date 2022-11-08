ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Lady Bear's basketball drops home opener against Mizzou

Tonight, the Missouri State Lady Bears had their home opener for the 2022-2023 season but fell to the University of Missouri Tigers. Veteran guard Sydney Wilson was out with a precautionary foot injury, unable to assist her team on the court. Strafford, MO native Hayley Frank was the first scorer...
Fresh faces enter the Bear Cave

Missouri State University’s Men’s Basketball team is welcoming six freshmen to the team. With the team having new members, head coach Dana Ford is looking forward to the season and what they can bring to the court. The team has six newcomers; Kanon Gipson, Damien Mayo Jr., Jonathan...
Suspects of robbery on East Cherry Street on Sunday night still at large

An individual was robbed on east Cherry Street in a parking lot directly adjacent to the Missouri State University campus on Sunday night. Cris Swaters, public affairs officer for the Springfield Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house at 1043 E. Cherry St. According to an alert email from Missouri State University, the robbery took place at about 9:10 p.m.
