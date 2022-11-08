An individual was robbed on east Cherry Street in a parking lot directly adjacent to the Missouri State University campus on Sunday night. Cris Swaters, public affairs officer for the Springfield Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house at 1043 E. Cherry St. According to an alert email from Missouri State University, the robbery took place at about 9:10 p.m.

