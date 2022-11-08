Read full article on original website
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
No. 12 North Carolina women open with 91-59 victory
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13...
Tar Heels one win away from ACC Coastal title as Wake Forest awaits
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Virginia sits at the bottom of the Coastal Division and North Carolina occupies the top spot. But no trip to Charlottesville is ever easy for the Tar Heels. Since 1981 Carolina-prior to Saturday- had won at UVA just four times. Mack Brown had never won there.
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
Augusta Free Press
If that North Carolina Central-UVA opener felt familiar, that’s because it was
The 73-61 win for #18 Virginia over North Carolina Central reminded me of a couple of recent past early-season games. The first one that came to mind was the Game 2 win in 2018-2019: Virginia 76, George Washington 57. That Virginia team would go on to win the national title....
Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke
One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
informnny.com
No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Players for No. 1 North Carolina provided reminders that this was just the beginning Monday night. Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and the Tar Heels started a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington with a 69-56 victory Monday night.
Holliday: Wolfpack on way to home field wins record
The great Lou Holtz era at NC State began with a tie at home against Maryland. But starting the next week against Syracuse, Holtz’s Wolfpack ripped off 16 straight wins at the place then known simply as Carter Stadium. From 1972 until early 1975 State beat all comers – the Marylands, North Carolinas, and Clemsons; the Pack even beat 7th ranked Penn State at home in 1974.
Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath
Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
Up and Coming Weekly
Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat
Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
thenewsprogress.com
Update: Good projected winner, South Hill remains too close to call
This article will be continuously updated to reflect final election results and numbers. District 5’s Congressional incumbent Bob Good (R) has won out over newcomer Joshua Throneburg (D). The current turnout shows that Good has won around 65% of the vote to Throneburg’s 35%. Unofficial counts show 7,190-3,780.
Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory
RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)
The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig Festival
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Whirligig Festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. N.C. Whirligig Festival Director Theresa Mathis said the Whirligig Park has transformed Wilson’s downtown area. “We have a dedicated team of revitalization and it all centered about creative art. And the whirligigs are at the heart […]
WRAL
The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
Skateboarder hit by SUV on dark road in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A skateboarder late Tuesday night was hit by an SUV in Smithfield. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the 2800 block of South Brightleaf Boulevard, where a witness told WRAL News a teenager on a skateboard was hit. A witness said...
wcti12.com
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883
Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
Work to begin on new bypass around one of the Triangle’s fastest-growing towns
Angier’s population is expected to double in the next five years, as Triangle sprawls outward.
Democrat Ross wins re-election in NC 2nd congressional district
Rep. Deborah Ross won re-election Tuesday night, defeating Republican challenger Christine Villaverde in the race for the state's Second Congressional district, which includes most of Wake County.
