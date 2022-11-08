ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

No. 12 North Carolina women open with 91-59 victory

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards and No. 12 North Carolina defeated Jackson State 91-59 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Paulina Paris and Eva Hodgson added 13...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Christian Reeves will be a factor as a freshman for Duke

One of the key questions coming out of Countdown to Craziness was whether Duke freshman center Christian Reeves would maintain his redshirt, as has been discussed by both player and coaching staff during the preseason, or if his play and the injury to Dereck Lively would accelerate his development path. At the 2:03 mark of the second half, with the Blue Devils up 66-38 over Jacksonville in the season opener, that question had an answer.
DURHAM, NC
informnny.com

No. 1 Tar Heels hold down UNCW in opening win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Players for No. 1 North Carolina provided reminders that this was just the beginning Monday night. Caleb Love and RJ Davis scored 17 points apiece and the Tar Heels started a season of grand expectations by pulling away from UNC Wilmington with a 69-56 victory Monday night.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Holliday: Wolfpack on way to home field wins record

The great Lou Holtz era at NC State began with a tie at home against Maryland. But starting the next week against Syracuse, Holtz’s Wolfpack ripped off 16 straight wins at the place then known simply as Carter Stadium. From 1972 until early 1975 State beat all comers – the Marylands, North Carolinas, and Clemsons; the Pack even beat 7th ranked Penn State at home in 1974.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath

Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
DURHAM, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat

Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
thenewsprogress.com

Update: Good projected winner, South Hill remains too close to call

This article will be continuously updated to reflect final election results and numbers. District 5’s Congressional incumbent Bob Good (R) has won out over newcomer Joshua Throneburg (D). The current turnout shows that Good has won around 65% of the vote to Throneburg’s 35%. Unofficial counts show 7,190-3,780.
CHASE CITY, VA
WNCT

Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh steakhouse gets a ‘B’ grade: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 8)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots. Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig Festival

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Whirligig Festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. N.C. Whirligig Festival Director Theresa Mathis said the Whirligig Park has transformed Wilson’s downtown area. “We have a dedicated team of revitalization and it all centered about creative art. And the whirligigs are at the heart […]
WILSON, NC
WRAL

The BBQ Lab to open this week in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — The BBQ Lab will officially open its doors in the North Hills shopping district on Wednesday, owners have announced. The restaurant, located in the commons area near the movie theater, is the first franchise concept from award-winning barbecue restaurant Redneck BBQ Lab. Due to severe staffing...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Skateboarder hit by SUV on dark road in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A skateboarder late Tuesday night was hit by an SUV in Smithfield. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the 2800 block of South Brightleaf Boulevard, where a witness told WRAL News a teenager on a skateboard was hit. A witness said...
SMITHFIELD, NC
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
