ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Sights and Scenes: A Photo Gallery from OSU’s Win over Iowa State

Oklahoma State came out on top of a wild one on Saturday. The Cowboys’ defense forced five turnovers while the offense struggled to gain anything on the ground. That is until Spencer Sanders made his return with some late-game heroics off the bench. Marshall Scott was in the press...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Kick Time, TV Info For Bedlam Announced

TCU at Baylor — 11 a.m. on FOX. The Cowboys enter Bedlam on a seven-game streak of 2:30 p.m. kicks. OU, meanwhile has played six of its past eight games at 11 a.m.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Goes All-Black for Iowa State

The Cowboys are back home in Stillwater looking to break their recent skid. And if looking good translates to playing good, the Pokes might just make it happen. Oklahoma State is donning an all-black uniform combination with a classic orange brand emblem on the helmet for Saturday’s home game against Iowa State. The gray camo trim for Military Appreciation Day is a nice touch.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Spencer Sanders Will Reportedly Miss Cowboys’ Game against Iowa State

Spencer Sanders will miss his second straight game, according to Brett McMurphy. Sanders, Oklahoma State’s starting quarterback, left the Cowboys’ Oct. 29 game against Kansas State with an apparent shoulder injury and didn’t play in OSU’s loss to Kansas last weekend. Sanders has been banged up since the Cowboys game against TCU on Oct. 15.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 61-60 Loss to Southern Illinois

STILLWATER — Shades of Oakland last season or Charlotte a few seasons back, the Cowboys crumbled to a mid-major. Oklahoma State fell to Southern Illinois 61-60 on Thursday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys held a 13-point lead with about 16 minutes to play and led by 10 with 6:43 to play before things crumbled.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Kicker Tanner Brown Named Semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award

Oklahoma State specialist Tanner Brown has been one of the most accurate kickers in the nation so far this year, and that’s earned him the chance to win some postseason hardware. Brown was one of 20 semifinalists on Thursday for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy