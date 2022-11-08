Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Recap: Oklahoma State Defeats Iowa State 20-14 Thanks to Sanders’ Return and Stout, Stingy Defense
I don’t think you could script a crazier way for the Cowboys to win their 14th-straight home game, and I’m not sure Mike Gundy would want to. Oklahoma State defeated Iowa State 20-14 thanks to some tough defense and the late-game heroic return of its all-conference quarterback. Spencer...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s Win against Iowa State
STILLWATER — After back-to-back weeks of having to explain a loss, Mike Gundy’s postgame news conference was back to discussing victory. Oklahoma State beat Iowa State 20-14 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. Here is everything Gundy said after the game. Opening statement. “Well, that was funner than...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: OSU Coaches, Spencer Sanders Recap Iowa State Win
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team defeated Iowa State 20-14 on Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the game, Mike Gundy, Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason and Spencer Sanders met with reporters to discuss the game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Sights and Scenes: A Photo Gallery from OSU’s Win over Iowa State
Oklahoma State came out on top of a wild one on Saturday. The Cowboys’ defense forced five turnovers while the offense struggled to gain anything on the ground. That is until Spencer Sanders made his return with some late-game heroics off the bench. Marshall Scott was in the press...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Kick Time, TV Info For Bedlam Announced
TCU at Baylor — 11 a.m. on FOX. The Cowboys enter Bedlam on a seven-game streak of 2:30 p.m. kicks. OU, meanwhile has played six of its past eight games at 11 a.m.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Goes All-Black for Iowa State
The Cowboys are back home in Stillwater looking to break their recent skid. And if looking good translates to playing good, the Pokes might just make it happen. Oklahoma State is donning an all-black uniform combination with a classic orange brand emblem on the helmet for Saturday’s home game against Iowa State. The gray camo trim for Military Appreciation Day is a nice touch.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Spencer Sanders Will Reportedly Miss Cowboys’ Game against Iowa State
Spencer Sanders will miss his second straight game, according to Brett McMurphy. Sanders, Oklahoma State’s starting quarterback, left the Cowboys’ Oct. 29 game against Kansas State with an apparent shoulder injury and didn’t play in OSU’s loss to Kansas last weekend. Sanders has been banged up since the Cowboys game against TCU on Oct. 15.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Explains Why OSU Waited Until Late to Insert Spencer Sanders into Game
Spencer Sanders did not start the game for Oklahoma State at quarterback after missing last game with a shoulder injury and most of this week’s practice both with the ailing shoulder and a death in the family. But Spencer Sanders sure finished the game. Sanders was inserted by Mike...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Nov. 12): We’ll Cross Iowa State’s Goal and then We’ll Sing ‘Oklahoma State’
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • It was a tough loss for the Pokes on Thursday night – the Cowboys were clearly more talented facing an overmatched non-conference foe. But this is what leads to a downfall:. So,...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 61-60 Loss to Southern Illinois
STILLWATER — Shades of Oakland last season or Charlotte a few seasons back, the Cowboys crumbled to a mid-major. Oklahoma State fell to Southern Illinois 61-60 on Thursday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys held a 13-point lead with about 16 minutes to play and led by 10 with 6:43 to play before things crumbled.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Kicker Tanner Brown Named Semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award
Oklahoma State specialist Tanner Brown has been one of the most accurate kickers in the nation so far this year, and that’s earned him the chance to win some postseason hardware. Brown was one of 20 semifinalists on Thursday for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s...
Comments / 0