baltimorenews.net

Maryland putting pieces together, hosts Western Carolina

Maryland had lots of good going for it to open the season under new coach Kevin Willard. The best part for the Terrapins might be what's to come. The next step comes Thursday night at home against Western Carolina. "It has been a crazy seven months to put together this...
CULLOWHEE, NC
baltimorenews.net

Maryland blitzes Niagara in Kevin Willard's debut

Slimmed-down Donta Scott scored 18 points to help Maryland deliver new coach Kevin Willard a 71-49 victory over Niagara in his Terrapins debut on Monday in College Park, Md., in the season opener for both teams. Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Hakim...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
baltimorenews.net

International Observers Monitor Midterm Elections in US

The unelected community leaders of the thriving port of Alexandria by the mid-1760s joined other cities in the colony of Virginia to oppose taxation by the British parliament. And a few years after the Americans declared independence in 1776, local landowners ousted Alexandria's trustees from power and elected men (but no women) to a representative council.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
baltimorenews.net

US Couple Sentenced in Plot to Sell Nuclear Submarine Secrets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Citing the 'great danger' that a Navy engineer and his wife posed to U.S. security, a federal judge gave both of them lengthy prison terms Wednesday for a plot to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to what they thought was a representative of a foreign government. U.S....
ANNAPOLIS, MD

