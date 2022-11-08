Read full article on original website
WOWK
Fancher throws 2 TDs; Marshall beats Appalachian St. 28-21
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP)Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday. Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice’s 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson to open the fourth pulled Appalachian State to 28-21.
Good Day at 4: ‘The Nth Power’ set to perform at Mountain Stage
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A band comprised of some very talented musicians, are heading to the Mountain State to perform as part of Mountain Stage. ‘The Nth Power,’ is an epic blend of funk, jazz & soul featuring Nikki Glaspie, Nick Cassarino & Nate Edgar. We had...
WOWK TV children’s programming November 12/13
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Nov. 12/13):. “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m. “Hope in the Wild” – 6:30 a.m. “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:00 a.m. “Did I Mention Invention?” – 11:30 a.m....
