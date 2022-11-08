Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Banner recognizes career of MSU's Thomas
There were players like Teaira McCowan and her dominant post presence the likes have never been seen at Humphrey Coliseum for the women’s team. There was Victoria Vivians who was the first superstar from high school to believe in head coach Vic Schaefer when he arrived and she later left her mark. Morgan William provided her own iconic moments like delivering the shot that took down mighty UConn in the Final Four.
Starkville Daily News
Jackets gives first loss to Chargers
SOUTHAVEN – The Starkville Yellow Jackets scored 38 non-answered points and upset the previously unbeaten Southaven Chargers 38-12 on the road Friday night. It was the fifth-straight win for the Jackets as they improved to 9-3 overall. For more on this story, read our news edition from Saturday, November...
Starkville Daily News
Former MSU great Thomas to be celebrated
LaToya Thomas will have her number commemorated in the rafters at MSU’s women’s hoops contest against North Alabama tonight. Thomas will join only Bailey Howell as players with their names hanging in the rafters. “Babe” McCarthy is the school’s only coach to be recognized there along with the Voice of the Bulldogs, Jack Cristil.
Starkville Daily News
Jackets power way to victory over Green Wave
The senior was very active inside and led the Jackets with 18 points as they defeated the West Point Green Wave 78-56 at The Nest. Pruitt has been getting more playing time in the early season for head coach Woody Howard and SHS. For more on this story, read our...
Starkville Daily News
Barbara Norman has been serving Starkville for 42 years
After 42 years of living in Starkville, Barbara Norman has become a face that many will recognize from her many jobs in the retail industry. Though Norman is originally from Natchez, she has become a friendly and welcoming face at a number of local Starkville retailers over the years, including Mullins Department Store, Giggleswick, and now, Mak B & Co.
Starkville Daily News
Special Salute to Starkville's Veterans on Saturday
On Saturday, November 12, KMG Creations Productions is hosting a Special Salute to Starkville Veterans at Fire Station Park during the Starkville Community Market. Starting at 9:00 a.m., Starkville citizens and veterans will be able to enjoy the ceremony along with the musical productions that will accompany it. “I usually...
