Wichita Eagle
Bennedict Mathurin continues his impressive rookie season with 18-point quarter, 30-point game vs Denver Nuggets
INDIANAPOLIS — "No." That's all Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton had to say when he was asked if anything rookie Bennedict Mathurin does surprises him. That came after a game on Wednesday night in which Mathurin scored 30 points, including 18 in the second quarter alone. For many...
Wichita Eagle
Dinwiddie & Wood Give Doncic a Boost: 3 Big Takeaways From Mavs’ Win Over Blazers
Nothing alleviates the hangover from a nasty 0-2 road trip like a big-time, bounce-back win against a good team in front of a raucous home crowd. The Dallas Mavericks (7-5) took their metaphorical Tylenol and trip to Waffle House by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers (9-4) at American Airlines Center on Saturday night, 117-112.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: L.A. Reportedly Remains Open To Trade For Bojan Bogdanovic
It seems that your Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in veteran Detroit Pistons stretch four Bojan Bogdanovic, after outreach to his former club, the Utah Jazz, ultimately did not yield a fruitful trade over the summer. Although Bogdanovic inked a two-year, $39 million contract extension with Detroit last month, Jake...
Wichita Eagle
Luka Doncic Bounces Back with 40-Point Triple-Double; Mavs Snap Two-Game Skid
The Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers down the stretch, 117-112, to end a two-game skid, led by Luka Doncic's 40-point triple-double. The Mavericks got off to another slow start on Saturday night as the Trail Blazers jumped out to a 7-0 lead but Dallas quickly rallied as they ended the first quarter with a 35-25 lead behind 10 points off the bench for Christian Wood.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Injury Report As Resurgent Nets Meet Slumping Lakers
Your 2-10 Los Angeles Lakers will once again most likely be missing their best player for the second straight game, as they square off against All-NBA forward Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets tonight. The Lakers at least have the edge in time off, as the Nets' newfound defensive power...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
It was pretty apparent to anyone forcing themselves to pay attention to your sorry 33-49 Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 NBA season that, of the team's two semi-washed-up former All-Star centers, Dwight Howard was significantly better than DeAndre Jordan. Jordan was so unplayable for L.A. that the team eventually cut his veteran salary halfway through the season.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Miami Heat’s Max Strus Rumored In Trade For Jae Crowder
The Miami Heat are so desperate at power forward they may consider trading one of their key pieces in order to fulfill the void. Max Strus could be a potential trade asset in the Heat's pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY Sports, the Heat have made contact with the Suns.
Wichita Eagle
Will Aaron Wiggins Crack Thunder’s Rotation Consistently?
Since drafting Aaron Wiggins with the 55th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, he’s been nothing but a bright spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though he doesn't display All-Star potential, he does display potential to be one of the most consistent role players the Thunder will have seen in a while.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Teams Should be Worried After Jayson Tatum’s Latest Comments After Win
Jayson Tatum is having the best start to a season in his career this season. The Boston Celtics star forward in past campaigns typically would start by struggling to shoot the ball, but progressively each month get better and better. Rather than starting slow and building up, Tatum has exploded on the scene to open the 2022-23 campaign for the Celtics.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents
Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on The Rally this week to reveal that your Los Angeles Lakers are apparently still looking to make moves around the fringes of their roster. Per Charania, L.A. worked out two new free agents, 6'6" swingmen Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, with the hopes...
Wichita Eagle
Paul George Doesn’t Want to Put Pressure on Kawhi Leonard Return
View the original article to see embedded media. There's hope that Kawhi Leonard is working towards a return, but the team doesn't want to add any pressure to Leonard's rehab. Paul George wants to lead the Clippers to win as many games as possible while Leonard is rehabbing. "I’m excited...
Wichita Eagle
Kevin Durant Shares Support For Kawhi Leonard
View the original article to see embedded media. It has been a rough start to the season for LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. After rehabbing a torn ACL all of last season, Leonard returned to play in just two games this year before being sidelined again. While he is making progress towards another return, there is currently no timetable for when he will be back.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Saturday night in hopes of closing out the week on a high note. On Monday, the Sixers hosted the Phoenix Suns. Coming off two-straight losses, the road didn’t get much easier for the Sixers, who hosted a Western Conference contender to begin the week. Fortunately for the Sixers, they got out of their slump and picked up their fifth win of the year by taking down the Suns.
Wichita Eagle
Best Bet: Lions Defense Will Struggle Containing Justin Fields
The Detroit Lions understand one of their primary tasks on defense will be to limit the effectiveness of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. "Once you get a chance to try beat someone on the edge, man, you’re going continue to go, but I’ve talked to our guys about this this morning," Aaron Glenn told reporters this week. "We have to play the type of game we need to play to win, and that changes. So, in saying that, we have to make sure that we condense the pocket, make sure we push the pocket, and that we equate to getting sacks for the most part. I think Green Bay did a pretty good job of doing that. Even though they weren’t speeding rushing around the edge, they really condense the pocket, and they kept him in this cage, and they were able to make plays and get sacks.”
