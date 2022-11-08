The Detroit Lions understand one of their primary tasks on defense will be to limit the effectiveness of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. "Once you get a chance to try beat someone on the edge, man, you’re going continue to go, but I’ve talked to our guys about this this morning," Aaron Glenn told reporters this week. "We have to play the type of game we need to play to win, and that changes. So, in saying that, we have to make sure that we condense the pocket, make sure we push the pocket, and that we equate to getting sacks for the most part. I think Green Bay did a pretty good job of doing that. Even though they weren’t speeding rushing around the edge, they really condense the pocket, and they kept him in this cage, and they were able to make plays and get sacks.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO