Portland, OR

Stanford lands commitment from son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic

The Stanford Cardinal landed a significant commitment from the son of an NBA icon on Monday. Andrej Stojakovic, the son of three-time All-Star Peja Stojakovic, announced he was choosing Stanford ahead of Oregon, UCLA, and Texas. The small forward out of Carmichael Jesuit in California is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247 Sports and was pursued by other top programs as well.
STANFORD, CA
No. 8 UCLA shoots to one-sided win over Sacramento State

Jaylen Clark's perfect shooting performance and a 20-0 first-half run powered No. 8 UCLA to a 76-50 rout of Sacramento State on Monday in the season-opening contest for both teams in Los Angeles. The Bruins trailed 16-12 midway through the first half before consecutive baskets from Tyger Campbell jump-started what...
LOS ANGELES, CA

