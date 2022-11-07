Read full article on original website
19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
fox5dc.com
Man breaks in to Silver Spring middle school; police searching for suspect
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Police are investigating a burglary at a middle school where the suspect was caught on surveillance video. Police say the burglary took place on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Silver Spring International Middle School in the 300 block of Wayne Ave. around 9:49 p.m.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Montgomery County; body found in woods
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting […]
Police: 19-Year-Old Hyattsville Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Shooting
Montgomery County Police say that a 19-year-old Hyattsville man has died after he was shot early Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, 3rd district officers responded to the 100 block of Colony Road for a report of shots fired, MCPD said in a press release. Upon arrival, officers found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Two males were taken to local hospitals in serious but stable condition.
Police: Shooting investigation leads K9 officers to discover body in Silver Spring woods
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland Wednesday night. Editor's Note: The video above covers a separate shooting investigation that occurred earlier in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police...
fox5dc.com
125 years in prison for gunman who brutally murdered man in Waldorf as parents witnessed attack
WALDORF, Md. - A gunman who attacked a man at his Charles County home while his parents watched and then brutally murdered him nearby was sentenced to 125 years in prison, officials say. Richard Eugene Middleton, Jr., 39, was sentenced Wednesday for the 2020 first-degree murder of Kwasi Louard-Clarke and...
fox5dc.com
2-year-old shoots himself in Manassas; mother wanted for child neglect
MANASSAS, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince William County Police are searching for the mother of a 2-year-old after the child was left unattended with a firearm and shot himself in the hand. Officers responded to a home in the 7600 block of Monitor Ct. in Manassas on Oct. 26...
Police release photos of persons of interest after teen injured in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
fox5dc.com
Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Oakton
OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in an Oakton neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Landover shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
24-year-old man fatally shot in Southeast DC, homicide investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A Southeast D.C. shooting has left a 24-year-old man dead Thursday afternoon, according to police, sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Stanton Road Southeast, nearby Pomeroy Road Southeast, around 1:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
mymcmedia.org
Police Identify Gaithersburg Couple Killed Near Polling Center
An elderly couple was killed by an oncoming car on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, as they crossed a street next to Fields Road Elementary School in their Gaithersburg neighborhood. Ana Ortiz, 70, was walking with her husband, 65-year-old Miguel Ortiz, across a marked crosswalk on School Drive around 7:15 a.m. when a motorist in a 2007 Toyota Prius struck them, according to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) press release.
WSET
'All about faith & family': Sons remember parents killed walking to Maryland polling place
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police continue to investigate the deadly pedestrian crash that took the lives of a Maryland couple on their way to vote on Election Day. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating Tuesday's crash that happened in the area of School Drive near Muddy Branch...
fox5dc.com
2 juveniles shot in separate Northwest DC incidents; Police search for suspect, people of interest
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect and two people of interest in two separate shootings that left two juveniles hurt in Northwest, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting happened on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue. Police responded to...
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
NBC Washington
Video Shows Suspect in Slaying of Mechanic in Takoma Park: Police
Newly obtained surveillance video shows the man suspected of killing a mechanic in Takoma Park in July as police try to bring new attention to the case. Video shows a man walk across an Advanced Auto Parts parking lot, see the man he was looking for, go back to his car and return with a gun to fatally shoot his target, police said. The gunman put the gun in a bag and walked away like nothing happened.
