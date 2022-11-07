ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Related
WUSA9

19-year-old dead, 2 men injured after Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old was killed in a Wednesday morning shooting in Silver Spring that also left two other men in serious condition. The young man from Hyattsville, named Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found shot dead in the woods around the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch around 4 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
FORESTVILLE, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: 19-Year-Old Hyattsville Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Shooting

Montgomery County Police say that a 19-year-old Hyattsville man has died after he was shot early Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, 3rd district officers responded to the 100 block of Colony Road for a report of shots fired, MCPD said in a press release. Upon arrival, officers found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Two males were taken to local hospitals in serious but stable condition.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Oakton

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in an Oakton neighborhood on Wednesday night. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers...
OAKTON, VA
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Landover shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
LANDOVER, MD
WUSA9

24-year-old man fatally shot in Southeast DC, homicide investigation underway

WASHINGTON — A Southeast D.C. shooting has left a 24-year-old man dead Thursday afternoon, according to police, sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Stanton Road Southeast, nearby Pomeroy Road Southeast, around 1:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police Identify Gaithersburg Couple Killed Near Polling Center

An elderly couple was killed by an oncoming car on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, as they crossed a street next to Fields Road Elementary School in their Gaithersburg neighborhood. Ana Ortiz, 70, was walking with her husband, 65-year-old Miguel Ortiz, across a marked crosswalk on School Drive around 7:15 a.m. when a motorist in a 2007 Toyota Prius struck them, according to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) press release.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

Video Shows Suspect in Slaying of Mechanic in Takoma Park: Police

Newly obtained surveillance video shows the man suspected of killing a mechanic in Takoma Park in July as police try to bring new attention to the case. Video shows a man walk across an Advanced Auto Parts parking lot, see the man he was looking for, go back to his car and return with a gun to fatally shoot his target, police said. The gunman put the gun in a bag and walked away like nothing happened.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

