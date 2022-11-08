Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
DeJean’s big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin, 24-10
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return as Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10. The Hawkeyes moved into a tie for the Big Ten West lead with their third consecutive win. Iowa, ranked 129th nationally in total offense, had just 142 yards, but took advantage of plays made by its defense and special teams. DeJean had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter, and his punt return led to a Spencer Petras 1-yard touchdown run. Graham Mertz’s three turnovers were costly for Wisconsin.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers’ home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 12 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college basketball game at a baseball-only facility since a 2015 matchup between San Diego and San Diego State at Petco Park. Brandon Angel scored 14 points to lead Stanford. Stanford shot just 1 of 16 from 3-point range.
wtmj.com
Unusual venues make nonconference games more memorable
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two of the more notable games on Friday’s college basketball schedule are taking place on an aircraft carrier and in a baseball stadium. No. 2 Gonzaga will be facing Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the San Diego harbor to celebrate Veterans Day. Wisconsin is playing Stanford at Milwaukee’s retractable roof American Family Field. Staging neutral-site games in non-traditional sites isn’t new. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo refers to his program as ‘Outside the Box U’ because the Spartans have played plenty of games at unusual locations over the years.
