Bill Koch joins Morey Hershgordon to break down opening night in college hoops

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Opening night across college basketball included three men’s basketball teams from Rhode Island. Rhode Island, Bryant and Brown all in action. Providence tips off its season Tuesday at home against Rider.

Providence Journal college basketball writer Bill Koch joined Morey Hershgordon to recap Archie Miller’s debut, Bryant’s demolition of Division III Thomas College (ME), Brown’s loss at Vermont, and preview Providence’s opening night on Tuesday against Rider.

