BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored a career-high 20 points, Justyn Mutts had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and Virginia Tech beat Lehigh 78-52 on Thursday night. Virginia Tech scored the opening nine points of the game, all by Mutts and Grant Basile, as Lehigh missed...

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO