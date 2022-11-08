The Los Angeles Lakers — as they’ve arguably been for about two weeks now — are in “win now” mode for the foreseeable future. The list of reasons for that mindset is long. But the most simple reason is that the team is now 2-10 with a lot of ground to make up just to get to a semi-respectable .500 winning percentage, a percentage that may be an unofficial entry into the play-in tournament given how deep and talented the Western Conference is.

18 HOURS AGO