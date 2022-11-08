ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers fall to Sacramento, 120-114

The Lakers finally played a sub-.500 team on Friday and still lost against the Kings 120-114. Amidst more players missing games, a protest bubbling outside the stadium, and a four-game losing streak, Los Angeles found a way to fall apart in the fourth. Battling an illness that made him a...
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Is there any hope left for this team?

At this point, I no longer have the words to describe how awful the Los Angeles Lakers have been for the past 14 months. After starting their first 11 games with just two wins and their recent four straight blowout losses, the purple and gold now stand with the second-worst record in the league (2-9) and are looking more miserable, hopeless, sad, dispirited, and incompetent as each game passes.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers reportedly covet Wizards guard Bradley Beal in trade

The Lakers are not in a particularly great situation, to say the least, through the opening 11 games of the season. While there have been bright spots at times, the Lakers have been a team of glimpses as they’ve managed just a pair of wins. The natural, knee-jerk reaction...
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Nets Preview: Collision of chaos

The Los Angeles Lakers — as they’ve arguably been for about two weeks now — are in “win now” mode for the foreseeable future. The list of reasons for that mindset is long. But the most simple reason is that the team is now 2-10 with a lot of ground to make up just to get to a semi-respectable .500 winning percentage, a percentage that may be an unofficial entry into the play-in tournament given how deep and talented the Western Conference is.

