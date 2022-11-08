Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Related
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers are receiving trade calls on Russell Westbrook, but aren’t shopping Anthony Davis
Even as LeBron James pressures the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade that would get him some help, it does not sound like Russell Westbrook or Anthony Davis will be on the way out just yet. According to the same story Chris Haynes posted for Bleacher Report that we’ve...
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers promised LeBron they would compete to get him to extend, and he doesn’t want to waste another season
The Los Angeles Lakers, sitting at 2-9 and just half a game out of last place in the Western Conference, have not been competitive this season. And from the sound of the latest leaks, LeBron James — as you would expect — is less than pleased about that.
Knicks score team-record 48 points in first quarter, still lose to Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 points during a decisive run to end the third quarter Sunday afternoon for the visiting Oklahoma
silverscreenandroll.com
Explaining LeBron James’ adductor injury and return to play process
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James grimaced after a turnaround jumper in the lane vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night, appearing to grab at the inside of his leg, near the groin area. James left the court with a slight limp and could be...
silverscreenandroll.com
Metta World Peace details how he’d handle this Lakers season if he was playing on this team
The Lakers are asking quite a bit of their players this year, as not only do they have to play at a talent disadvantage almost every night, but as they fight from the lower ground, they have to deal with incessant trade rumors. When their focus wanes, I find myself wondering how they ever had it in the first place.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers fall to Sacramento, 120-114
The Lakers finally played a sub-.500 team on Friday and still lost against the Kings 120-114. Amidst more players missing games, a protest bubbling outside the stadium, and a four-game losing streak, Los Angeles found a way to fall apart in the fourth. Battling an illness that made him a...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Is there any hope left for this team?
At this point, I no longer have the words to describe how awful the Los Angeles Lakers have been for the past 14 months. After starting their first 11 games with just two wins and their recent four straight blowout losses, the purple and gold now stand with the second-worst record in the league (2-9) and are looking more miserable, hopeless, sad, dispirited, and incompetent as each game passes.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Some within Lakers think LeBron James’ pro-Kyrie tweets are him advocating for the team to trade for him
Just a week after LeBron James became the first NBA player to unequivocally condemn Kyrie Irving’s decision to post a link to an antisemitic film on his Twitter account, the Los Angeles Lakers star took to his own handle on the social media hellsite to argue that Irving’s punishment by the Nets was “excessive.”
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly covet Wizards guard Bradley Beal in trade
The Lakers are not in a particularly great situation, to say the least, through the opening 11 games of the season. While there have been bright spots at times, the Lakers have been a team of glimpses as they’ve managed just a pair of wins. The natural, knee-jerk reaction...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Nets Preview: Collision of chaos
The Los Angeles Lakers — as they’ve arguably been for about two weeks now — are in “win now” mode for the foreseeable future. The list of reasons for that mindset is long. But the most simple reason is that the team is now 2-10 with a lot of ground to make up just to get to a semi-respectable .500 winning percentage, a percentage that may be an unofficial entry into the play-in tournament given how deep and talented the Western Conference is.
Comments / 0