IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return as Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. The Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) moved into a tie for the Big Ten West lead with their third consecutive win. Iowa, ranked 129th nationally in total offense, had just 142 yards and averaged 2.1 yards per play, but took advantage of plays made by its defense and special teams.
Limiting an opponent to 33 percent shooting and forcing 29 turnovers as Iowa State did Monday can’t be expected every game, Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger realizes. Duplicating defensive fundamentals and intensity seems like a fair ask, however, as Iowa State prepares to host North Carolina A&T on Sunday in Ames, Iowa.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)LSU coach Brian Kelly told Harold Perkins Jr. he reminded him of Michael Jordan after the seventh-ranked Tigers beat Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday. The freshman linebacker, whose strip-sack of Arkansas quarterback Cade Fortin with 1:17 left clinched the win and kept LSU’s College Football Playoff hopes alive, had the flu before the teams kicked off, the coach said.
