PHILADELPHIA (AP) — For 14 seasons, Philadelphia Flyers fans were used to seeing Claude Giroux set up a pair of goals and helping his team win a game. On Saturday, they saw it again, but for the first time it didn’t help the Flyers. Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO