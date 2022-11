Despite a scorching hot 10-2 start, the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly already looking for ways to improve their roster. According to Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer, “Milwaukee has called numerous teams about Grayson Allen’s trade prospects.” Fischer also reaffirmed Milwaukee’s interest in Jae Crowder, a player the team has been interested in for quite some time now. Fischer’s latest reporting that Milwaukee has reached out to numerous teams regarding an Allen trade is interesting.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO