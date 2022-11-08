Read full article on original website
Rihanna Just Wore the Legging Trend I Found at H&M for $13
On the one hand, it seems like we've all been wearing leggings for three years straight. On the other hand, Rihanna just stepped out wearing flared leggings and is serving serious outfit inspo. The singer was spotted on her way to dinner with Gigi Hadid in NYC wearing a sleek black button-down with split-hem flared leggings, Balenciaga knife boots, and killer shades. Simple, but statement-making.
Dua Lipa Wore Polarizing Thigh-High Boots Sans Pants, and the Pic Is Going Viral
As temperatures drop, the boots get taller. That's how it goes, right? Well, maybe not. But one thing is certain: Thigh-high boots are having a major moment. Celebs have been trying out this dramatic boot style for a while lately, but Dua Lipa's recent Instagram post has definitely put the look on the map. In fact, a carousel compilation featuring the photo shared only two days ago has already received twice as many likes and comments as usual. You could say it's a pretty engaging outfit photo.
Harry Styles's Charming New Gucci Campaign Is Here and I Can't Stop Staring
"Just let me adore you" seems to be the guiding principle behind Gucci's latest collaboration with Harry Styles. The entire campaign, conceived by the brand's creative director, Alessandro Michele, is a feast for the eyes not only of Styles' millions of fans around the world but also for fashion devotees everywhere.
Kendall and Kylie Just Made the Case For This "Ugly" Shoe Trend Still Being Cool
Kendall and Kylie Jenner probably don't always think alike, but when it comes to a certain shoe trend, they clearly do. And since this shoe trend was wildly popular last fall and winter (some might say that it peaked then), I thought you might be interested in its fate. The...
Cara Delevingne Went to the Airport Wearing My #1 Travel Outfit Trend
While Kate Beckinsale isn't afraid to wear 6-inch platform boots to the airport, Cara Delevingne takes a different approach. Her travel style is all about comfort, as evidenced by her latest outfit at JFK Airport in New York, where she wore my absolute favorite trend to wear on a plane: a faux fur jacket. It's one of the coziest and most comforting things to wear on a chilly airplane—especially during the winter. Who doesn't want to be wrapped in fur while the air conditioning blasts?
Hailey Bieber Wore the Iconic Puffer Coat That Sells Out Every Winter—Guaranteed
Like clockwork, North Face's ultra-warm 1996 Nuptse puffer coat is back at the first sign of chilly weather, this time on Hailey Bieber. Sure, the weather is in the mid-60s in L.A., but that didn't stop the model from breaking out her winter wardrobe, tossing on the iconic style with an ACNE Studios beanie, low-rise jeans, and every celebrity's favorite Adidas sneakers, the Samba. Weather-appropriate or not, her debuting her Nuptse is a sign, or better yet, a warning (a warning to get your hands on one before every colorway and size sells out and spikes in price on the secondhand market, that is).
I'm a Fashion Editor and I'm Geeking Out Over These 30 Iconic Finds
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. You would think that after years of having to shop online for my job I would get sick of it, but the truth is, I never have. Any opportunity I get to stalk the new arrivals pages of all my favorite retailers is one I don't take lightly, so picking out 30 iconic finds for this installment of Most Wanted was quite a treat. Before diving into this shopping marathon, there was a lot to consider, including the change of the season, the holidays, and current trends.
I'm Making Every Winter Outfit Cooler With This Jewelry Styling Trick
If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I have classic style. I continue to gravitate toward looks that are sleek, a touch trendy, and versatile enough for multiple occasions. This season, there are plenty of pieces speaking to my style senses, but what I'm loving even more is the jewelry I can style with my looks.
Zoë Kravitz's Controversial Pant Trend Is the Antithesis of Skinny Jeans
Just when we think Zoë Kravitz can't get any cooler, she manages to keep us on our toes. Case in point, the habitual trendsetter was spotted wearing the latest item of controversial clothing to sweep the style set: parachute pants. We've seen voluminous bottoms everywhere from runways to red...
Cindy Crawford Wore the Uncomplicated Uniform That French Girls Love On a Date
Nineties supermodels are known for their off-duty style, and Cindy Crawford was one of the era's very best. Twenty-odd years later, the mom of two hasn't let up, as proven by her latest daytime date outfit, worn for a trip to the coffee shop with husband Rande Gerber in Westwood on Sunday. For the occasion, the former model matched Gerber in mid-wash jeans, though she swapped out his plain white tee for a crisp button-down shirt, adding a belt, watch, and flip-flops for good measure. Cool yet entirely effortless, Crawford's look only proves what we've always known: that she remains one of street style's all-time greats.
Florence Pugh Wore 5-Inch Platform Boots to the Airport Like It's No Big Deal
Even though platform boots have surged in popularity lately, I have to admit that I've yet to jump on board. But when I eventually test-drive the trend, I reckon it won't be at the airport à la Florence Pugh or Kate Beckinsale. More power to the ladies for daring to wear them while traveling, but clunky platform boots just aren't practical when you're schlepping through security without TSA PreCheck (and without a private plane).
I'm a Petite Fashion Editor—I Trust These 4 Brands When I Want Pants That Fit
I fall into a specific club of women who happen to be on the shorter side. I actually stopped getting taller in the 8th grade, so once I was 5’2,” it was time to take me out of the oven. I was done! To my dismay of course. I have always wanted to be long and tall and beautiful, like models on a runway, floating around instead of walking.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Stylist—This Is My 9-Piece Cozy Capsule Wardrobe
We're always intrigued by Jennifer Sattler's insight given her industry experience as a stylist and blogger with Closet Choreography and past work with Nordstrom. On that note, she recently shared her version of the minimalist capsule wardrobe. Well, Sattler let us know that she actually just created a fall and winter capsule that is focused on cozy staples that are equal parts comfortable and chic.
These 6 Easy and Affordable Accessories Upgrade Any Outfit to a 10/10
Trends come in all kinds of sizes, but surprisingly, the tiny ones often hold the power to change an entire outfit. Yes, I'm talking about accessories. Jewelry, handbags, shoes—they all make the difference. And if you paid close attention to the runways this year, you'd find that many designers used little details and styling tricks to elevate pieces that were otherwise minimal in design. It brings an approachable touch to fashion—even if you can't afford the Miu Miu look off the runway, you can still replicate small details like double belts or tall socks and ballet flats.
My Thanksgiving Aesthetic Is Effortless, Cozy, and Chic—29 Things I'd Wear
Every day, I feel like I'm becoming more and more of a low-key kind of girl, which has caused a shift in what my favorite holiday might be. A few years back, I used to say I loved the Fourth of July because the rooftop parties were amazing, and it was an excuse to have a good time. That has certainly changed, and I now have my eyes set on Thanksgiving. It's the perfect occasion for anyone who loves dialing it down and simply enjoying quality time with loved ones.
I'm Obsessed With Wearing Boots RN, so I Styled 5 Pairs I Want in My Wardrobe
When it comes to boots, I'll try just about any trend or style at least once. Between chunky Chelsea boots, lace-ups, and quilted rain boots, I've yet to meet a style I don't like. Because I'm in the mood to pretty much exclusively wear boots right now and because the rainy, snowy (even muddy!) weather often requires them, I've styled five looks around my new favorite pairs from Sperry. No matter what type of weather I'm dressing for on any given day, I can rely on this brand for stylish footwear that will take on the elements. If you're ready to switch up your go-to cold-weather outfit or simply craving some fresh boot-styling inspo, you're in the right place.
I Tried on 15 Pairs of Cult Designer Shoes—These 4 Are Worth the Hype
The Luxury List is a monthly column on all things luxury, exploring cult items from heritage brands, tapping the foremost experts in the fashion space, and doing deep dives into the investments pieces that are worth it. As a digital fashion editor, I log many hours a week hunting down...
30 Accessories That Are Guaranteed to Make Your Outfit Cooler
Accessories can make or break your look, and in my opinion, they are the most fun part of styling an outfit. That feeling when you find the perfect pair of shoes to bring your outfit together or when your handbag elevates your outfit to the next level. It’s the best. Accessories are also my favorite thing to shop for, and lately I have been searching for pieces that add a little cool factor to my wardrobe—effortless, edgy, and fashionable all at the same time. I have found that adding a great cool accessory to an otherwise simple or classic outfit works every time. Shopbop and Net-a-Porter are always at the top of my list when I want to shop for accessories, and after scrolling through both sites, I have found 30 accessories that I need in my wardrobe ASAP.
Banana Republic and J.Crew Are Stocked for the Holidays—26 Party Pieces to Shop
Despite the fact that it's currently 70° and sunny in New York City, the holiday season is fast approaching. No matter how hard you try to keep your calendar from mid-November to early January as sparse as possible, it's inevitable that a handful of invites that require a positive RSVP will fall into your lap. For those occasions that require your attendance, party looks are essential. Now, all you have to do is figure out which ones.
And Now, the Under-$150 Bella Hadid–Approved Shoes Every NYC Person Will Own
At my preppy Midwest middle school, Uggs were everything. The classic knee-high boots were so popular that we weren't allowed to wear them during class since they were the ultimate distraction. My first experience being bullied was Ugg related as one of the girls approached me in line at lunch. She referred to my "fuggs" (aka fake Uggs) with disdain, claiming that I should've picked out a different style. Now that's a core memory.
