Accessories can make or break your look, and in my opinion, they are the most fun part of styling an outfit. That feeling when you find the perfect pair of shoes to bring your outfit together or when your handbag elevates your outfit to the next level. It’s the best. Accessories are also my favorite thing to shop for, and lately I have been searching for pieces that add a little cool factor to my wardrobe—effortless, edgy, and fashionable all at the same time. I have found that adding a great cool accessory to an otherwise simple or classic outfit works every time. Shopbop and Net-a-Porter are always at the top of my list when I want to shop for accessories, and after scrolling through both sites, I have found 30 accessories that I need in my wardrobe ASAP.

1 DAY AGO