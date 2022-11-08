ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

Jackets to face a physical Liberty team

PERRYSBURG — During the Division I regional playoffs, Northern Lakes League champion Perrysburg (11-1), ranked 10th in the final Associated Press state poll, might as well be playing in the Ohio Capital Conference. Two straight playoff games will be against OCC schools. After the Yellow Jackets disposed of Findlay...
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Time to Pay Falcon Football Some Respect

If you would have told me after the debacle that was BGSU Football’s seven overtime loss to FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky, that they would be tied for first place in the MAC East Division with three games left in the regular season, I would have laughed at you. But...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Spun

Watch: Terrible College Football Trick Play Attempt Goes Viral

Wednesday night MACtion has yet again delivered with some midweek excitement. During this evening's matchup between Kent State and Bowling Green, the Golden Flashes attempted a wild trick play on 3rd-and-8 from the 13-yard-line. Quarterback Collin Schlee faked like he was walking off the field as he barked over at...
KENT, OH
sent-trib.com

Battle of Woods set for an encore

Two familiar foes will be facing each other Friday at Bowling Green High School’s Bobcat Stadium. The 13th week is guaranteed to be an unlucky week for either Eastwood or Elmwood. The annual Battle of the Woods between Eastwood and Elmwood has been played 64 times with Eastwood enjoying...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Girls soccer: Ottawa-Glandorf returns to state finals

MANSFIELD — It has been on the minds of the Ottawa-Glandorf girls soccer program since the end of last season. But it was something Ottawa-Glandorf head coach Michelle Maag did not bring up this week. The first order of business for O-G was to get past a very good...
OTTAWA, OH
WTOL 11

Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout

TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two found dead in west Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

RESULTS: Toledo charter changes measure fails

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city voters faced a ballot measure Tuesday that would make a long list of changes to the city charter, including increasing the number of terms a mayor can serve and also increasing the amount of money city officials could spend without city council approval. Issue...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Head-on crash wrecks pick-up truck used to plow veterans’ driveways

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A head-on crash caught on camera shows more than just an accident. It shows one man’s plans to plow this winter going out the window. “It’s real easy for me with a plow. Back up, drop the plow, hit the gas pedal,” explained Brad McClure. He’s known throughout his neighborhood for plowing out driveways as an act of service.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Motorcycle crash claims life of Toledo man on Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a 25-year-old Toledo man in west Toledo on Thursday afternoon. Toledo police say 49-year-old Gregory Willardo, from Toledo, was driving west on Sylvania Ave. around 2:40 p.m. when he began to turn south onto Willys Parkway across the eastbound lane of traffic.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

In front of huge crowd, BG Council passes changes to anti-discrimination ordinance

A controversial ordinance protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law was adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the ordinance and amendments, which were spearheaded by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue was first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy