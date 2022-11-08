Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, that sucked. Mizzou lost in a way only Mizzou could. The guys recap the game against Kentucky. And let’s be real...the refs didn’t lose this one for Missouri, it was the offense. This is the 2015 team all over again.

