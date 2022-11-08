Read full article on original website
Missouri Men’s Basketball Presser Notes: Penn and Lindenwood on the horizon
Monday’s opening night victory against Division-I newcomer Southern Indiana taught the Missouri Tigers a lot about their men’s basketball program, which features a plethora of new talent coming together for the first time. The result, although somewhat worrisome to few, offered the first opportunity for Tiger fans to...
Missouri Football Offensive Presser Notes: Tennessee Week
Quarterback Brady Cook and the Missouri Tigers offense posted one of their worst offensive games of the season in Mizzou’s 21-17 defeat to the Kentucky Wildcats, totaling only 143 passing yards and 89 rushing yards. Needing a refresher, this weekend’s matchup does not get any easier as the Tigers...
Missouri Basketball Game Thread: Vs. Southern Indiana
Student section is packed...other sections not so much. Starters for Mizzou: DeAndre Gholston, D’Moi Hodge, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, Kobe Brown. Tip-off delayed due to lighting issues. Kobe Brown with the first bucket of the Dennis Gates era. D’Moi Hodge looking like the marksman on this team. Has an...
Study Hall: Mizzou 97, Southern Indiana 91
Welcome to the College Basketball season, everyone! Make sure you start your freakouts early, and after watching last night I’m sure there are a few of you who were freaking out. It’s ok. Take a deep breath. It’s hard to believe, but we’ve had exactly one game before...
PODCAST: This is 2015 Mizzou Football all over again.
Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, that sucked. Mizzou lost in a way only Mizzou could. The guys recap the game against Kentucky. And let’s be real...the refs didn’t lose this one for Missouri, it was the offense. This is the 2015 team all over again.
