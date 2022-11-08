ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

In defence of RBA Governor Philip Lowe: an easy scapegoat for record interest rate rises

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 5 days ago

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe is getting terrible press, most of it undeserved.

“Lowe Blow” and “ Take a Hike ” were two of the headlines on the front page of one of our newspapers. “ We’ve had our Phil ” was on the front page of another.

His critics – the ones complaining about continual increases in interest rates – seemed happy enough when he was keeping them low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNRe5_0j2ZEb5300
Daily Telegraph, August 2, 2022

Lowe and his board are pushing up rates at almost the fastest pace on record, for the same reason they cut them to the lowest level on record – to try to get the economy back into some sort of balance.

It’s tough. But it has been done before, and it worked.

In fact, the man who pushed rates down then up even more aggressively than we’re seeing now, former RBA Governor Bernie Fraser, told me this week he approves of the way Lowe is doing his job – with just one exception.

How Lowe’s low rates saved jobs

When COVID hit in 2020, at a time when the Reserve Bank’s cash rate was already a then-record low of 0.75%, the bank cut to what Lowe described as the “ effective lower bound ” of 0.25%, before cutting again to 0.1%, and offering banks near-free loans at 0.1%.

Lowe’s promise to buy as many government bonds as were needed to push the three-year bond rate down to 0.1% drove three-year fixed-rate mortgages below 2%. Variable-rate mortgages slid to 2.5%.

In concert with the Morrison government, which spent massively in response to COVID, Lowe cut rates to try to keep alive an economy that was shutting down.

Read more: 5 ways the Reserve Bank is going to bat for Australia like never before

The best measure of unemployment is the one that counts as unemployed the Australians working zero hours. It climbed to 15% in April 2020 – the worst since the Great Depression.

The stimulus programs, the arrival of vaccines and the end of lockdowns worked magic, as did the Reserve Bank’s determination to ensure that almost anyone who wanted to borrow could borrow for next to nothing. Spending bounced back, and by July this year unemployment had fallen to a five-decade low of 3.4%.

Then this year inflation – which had remained close to the Reserve Bank’s target of 2-3% for a record 30 years – broke free and climbed; at first to 5%, then to 6% and now 7.3%, all in the space of a few months.

Despite earlier hopes (those who were hopeful in the US and the UK, where this has also happened, called themselves “ team transitory ”) inflation hasn’t come back down, and shows little sign of returning to 2-3% of its own accord.

Inflation reawakened

Seven per cent inflation matters because an increase in prices of 2-3% per year is very different from an increase of 5-7%. It makes inflation, in the words of former Governor Bernie Fraser, “a subject you don’t discuss at barbecues”.

At 2-3%, people adopt a mental model of fairly steady prices in which, when they agree to provide a service for a certain price, they know what they are getting into.

It’s not so much that high inflation creates winners and losers; the problem is that it becomes almost impossible to tell who those winners and losers will be. It’s the arbitrariness of who does well from timing price increases, and who gets hurt by them, that makes businesses difficult to run and spending difficult to plan.

The RBA’s clear instructions

The Reserve Bank has a written riding instruction from the treasurer to aim to get “inflation between two and three per cent, on average, over time”.

About the only tool it has to achieve that is the manipulation of interest rates .

It is certainly true that much of what set off the latest sudden burst of inflation won’t be restrained by high interest rates. Diesel and petrol prices are set internationally, and soared after Russia invaded Ukraine.

But a lot of what set off and is sustaining the resurgence of inflation most certainly can be tamed by high interest rates.

The rising cost of almost everything

Home building is expensive because of an (internationally-driven) shortage of building materials, and a shortage of workers not laid low by COVID. It is true that more materials and healthier workers would bring down prices, but so too would less demand for building work. Higher interest rates help restrain the demand.

Even the global price of oil can be restrained by high interest rates – not by high interest rate here, but by high rates in the US, which is a big enough nation for consumers tightening their belts to make a difference.

In any event, Australia’s inflation is now incredibly widespread, encompassing almost everything sold here, including most of the things made here.

Ten years ago, 32 of the 87 items priced by the Bureau of Statistics were falling in price, while most of the others climbed. In the latest consumer price update, I counted only six falling in price.

The verdict from a former RBA governor

This week, I rang up the person who’s arguably best qualified to assess the job Lowe’s doing as RBA governor now – someone who was in his shoes three decades ago.

Bernie Fraser was the Reserve Bank’s governor between 1989 and 1996. He pushed down the cash rate 15 times in three years to speed the recovery from the early 1990s recession. Then in 1994, at the first sign of renewed inflation, he pushed them up faster and more aggressively than Lowe has so far this year.

Fraser told me he had wanted to “shock people – let them know that you’re there, that you are concerned about inflation and you want to head it off”.

Read more: The RBA is hiking rates because it's scared it can't contain inflation

Fraser stopped pushing up rates only when he had got inflation down to where it has stayed for most of the past three decades. As it happened, he was able to do it without much pushing up unemployment.

Fraser said he approves of the way Lowe has been doing his job – though he said Lowe was wrong to give the imply during COVID that rates would stay low for three years . But he also noted setting rates is more art than science.

Fraser thinks that in due course shortages will ease and inflationary pressure will abate. In the meantime, it’s essential to let people know that the bank will do what’s needed to bring inflation down, right up until the point of (but not necessarily including) increasing unemployment.

Fraser thinks there’s a good chance Lowe can bring inflation back down to 2-3%. He should know – he did it before.

Peter Martin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Leading economists back federal government action to curb rising gas and electricity prices

Australia’s top economists have overwhelmingly endorsed intervention to restrain gas and electricity prices, with only three of the 47 leading economists surveyed believing the best thing the government can do is to leave things to the market. The 47 economists surveyed are members of a panel selected by a committee of the Economic Society of Australia for its expertise in fields including public policy and economic modelling. Among its members are former Reserve Bank, Treasury and OECD officials, and a former member of the Reserve Bank board. Previously unpalatable options Told that Treasurer Jim Chalmers is examining options that until recently would have...
TheConversationAU

Australia's record on energy efficiency has been woeful for decades, but that could be about to change

Over many years, Australia has barely increased the efficiency of its energy use. Energy consumption per dollar of GDP decreased by an average of only 1% per year from 2002-03 to 2018-19. Over the same period, energy consumption per person actually increased by an average of 0.2% per year. Of 20 comparable developed countries, Portugal is the only other one to have recorded such an increase over the 15 years to 2020. (The two most recent years are excluded because the impacts of COVID distort these data.) All the other countries, including European Union members, the United Kingdom, the United States,...
TheConversationAU

A mandate for multi-employer bargaining? Without it, wages for the low paid won't rise

“The fact is that the government that I lead was elected with a mandate to increase people’s wages,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the House of Representatives last week, as parliament debated the government’s bill to increase access to multi-employer collective bargaining. The bill passed the lower house last Thursday, after the government made changes that Employment Relations Minister Tony Burke said would ensure the “primacy” of enterprise bargaining. Further concessions may be needed to pass the Senate. Read more: Grattan on Friday: Government throws...
Reuters

Democrats' big midterm gains threaten Wall Street's split-government hopes

Nov 13 (Reuters) - A stronger-than-expected showing by Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections may force investors to rethink the split government scenario many had expected. Democrats held onto control of the U.S. Senate, extinguishing hopes of the "red wave" that Republicans had expected leading into the midterm elections. Republicans remain close to seizing control of the House of Representatives as officials continued counting ballots, with results expected to become apparent over the next several days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Government throws everything at securing workplace reforms before Christmas but Pocock keeps it guessing

Peter Reith would have appreciated the irony. In the week that the former industrial relations minister died, federal politics was yet again consumed with a highly charged debate over workplace changes. Industrial relations is one of the perennial fault lines in Australian politics. As some battles get settled, fresh ones arise, often involving similar issues, in the enduring argument about growing and sharing the economic pie. When he held the portfolio in the Howard government, Reith was both negotiator and warrior. In 1996 he and Cheryl Kernot, then leader of the Australian Democrats, who were the crossbench power wielders...
TheConversationAU

It’s the big issue of COP27 climate summit: poor nations face a $1 trillion ‘loss and damage’ bill, but rich nations won’t pay up

The costs of climate-related disasters are growing and the poorest countries are bearing the brunt of impacts, from the unprecedented floods in Pakistan to the expanding famine in Somalia. Natural disasters in 2022 alone cost the global economy an estimated US$227 billion. Such disasters are driving calls at the COP27 climate summit this week for rich countries to pay for the “loss and damage” poorer countries have suffered (and continue to) because of climate change. Loss and damage finance would help developing countries recover from climate change fuelled disasters and economic losses, and could extend to non-economic losses such as...
TheConversationAU

After decades putting the brakes on global action, does Australia deserve to host UN climate talks with Pacific nations?

As the COP27 climate talks got underway in Egypt this week, climate and energy minister Chris Bowen announced Australia would bid to co-host the annual United Nations climate summit with Pacific island nations in 2026. Playing host to the world’s climate negotiations could be a very big deal. It would be the largest diplomatic event Australia has ever held and would have major implications for both climate policy and our international relations. A successful summit would signal Australia’s shift from fossil fuel heavyweight to renewables superpower and herald a new era of regional cooperation with the Pacific. However, these outcomes cannot be...
TheConversationAU

Government makes concessions on multi-employer bargaining bill

The Albanese government has made concessions to employers on its planned extension of multi-employer bargaining, as it hopes to fast track its industrial relations legislation through parliament before Christmas. Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said on Sunday there would be a change in the proposed way voting would work for these agreements. He also flagged the government was sympathic to a “grace” period of six months to allow continued negotiations after a single-enterprise agreement ran out before employees were able to seek a multi-employer agreement. Employers had expressed the “reasonable concern” that a large workplace could overwhelm the vote...
TheConversationAU

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Karen Andrews on the Medibank hack, visa scams, and winning back women voters

Karen Andrews is the former home affairs minister and now shadows that portfolio, which includes cyber-security. With Australians shocked by hackers starting to post Medibank data on the dark web, in this podcast Andrews calls on the health insurer to provide more information. “There are some very serious questions that need to be put to Medibank about what it actually did.” “They have sustained incredible reputational damage. The only way that I can see forward for them to be able to improve their public standing is to be very clear and open about what happened, why it happened, and...
TheConversationAU

Australia is investigating whether ex-defence personnel provided military training to China. Would it matter if they did?

This week, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles announced he had directed the Department of Defence to investigate reports “that ex-Australian Defence Force personnel may have been approached to provide military related training to China”. This announcement comes just weeks after the British Ministry of Defence revealed around 30 of their former military pilots had been delivering flight training services to members of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) through a company based in South Africa. Marles has committed to conducting a detailed examination [of] the policies and procedures that apply to our former Defence personnel, and particularly those who come...
TheConversationAU

Word from The Hill: Rush on for workplace bill; Albanese gives COP27 a miss; big-spending Teals

As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team. The clock is fast running down on the parliamentary year, but the government still has lots to do before Christmas. In this podcast Michelle and Amanda Dunn, the Conversation’s politics editor, discuss Labor’s struggle to hasten through its industrial relations bill. It is proffering multiple amendments to accommodate business objections, but also to persuade key Senate crossbencher David Pocock, who would like the controversial bill split, something the government won’t do. Michelle & Amanda also canvass the COP27 conference under way in Egypt, which Anthony Albanese is not attending, and the release this week of election spending returns, which showed big cash splashes by successful Teals. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
TheConversationAU

Ross Garnaut thinks Australia can become a low-carbon superpower; Clive Hamilton is not convinced

Ross Garnaut is a big beast in the Australian climate policy world, and a Labor favourite since his days as economic adviser to Bob Hawke. His 2008 Climate Change Review shifted the dial on policy, encouraging the Rudd and Gillard governments to pursue carbon pricing laws. He fell out of favour when the Coalition, led by Tony Abbott and dominated by climate science deniers, defeated the Labor government in 2013 on the back of a carbon price scare campaign. Now he is back with a follow-up to Superpower: Australia’s Low-Carbon Opportunity (2019), an optimistic vision to turn Australia into “a...
TheConversationAU

Is the global decline in democracy linked to social media? We combed through the evidence to find out

Here are two common ways of thinking about democracy in the online era. First, the internet is a liberation technology and will usher in an era of global democracy. Second, you can have social media or democracy, but not both. Which is more correct? There is no doubt democracy is in retreat around the globe. Even supposedly stable democracies have recently seen events incompatible with democracy and the rule of law, such as the violent assault on the US Capitol in 2021. To understand the role of social media in this process, we carried out a systematic review of the evidence linking...
TheConversationAU

This is what Australia needs to bring to Egypt for COP27

Officials from nearly 200 nations are gathering in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, for the 27th United Nations climate change conference known as COP27. Multiple global crises threaten to overshadow the summit, but the task at COP27 over the next two weeks is more urgent than ever. A report released today by the Climate Council shows the world is in the grip of a deepening climate crisis. Without more ambitious emission cuts this decade, we are headed for a full-blown catastrophe. In this time of global volatility, Australia can play a key role. At COP27, Australian officials will be lobbying to co-host the...
TheConversationAU

Batteries of gravity and water: we found 1,500 new pumped hydro sites next to existing reservoirs

In eight years, Australia wants to be four-fifths powered by renewables. Solar and wind investment is pouring in. But to firm the renewables and overcome the intermittency, we need overnight energy storage. That’s why there’s so much interest in pumped hydro. At its simplest, pumped hydro involves two dams, one high on a hill and one down in a valley, with pipes and turbines connecting them. You store electricity by pumping water uphill to the upper reservoir on sunny and windy days – and turn it back into power at night or during calm or cloudy days by letting the...
TheConversationAU

Tensions and war undermine climate cooperation – but there's a silver lining

In retrospect, last year’s climate talks in Glasgow look like a dream. International cooperation on methane emissions and deforestation. Acknowledgement of the urgency of the task. The world beginning to rise to the challenge, as it did to the pandemic. A lot has changed in a year. This week’s COP27 climate conference in Egypt comes amid war and disaster. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw fossil fuel prices spike and old coal plants temporarily reopen, while renewed tensions between the United States and China have cast a shadow over climate cooperation between the world’s top two carbon emitters. You might...
TheConversationAU

Floods can be a disaster for humans – but for nature, it's boom time

Humans, as a rule, do not like floods. And three years of La Niña rains have meant Australians have had more than enough of floods. But Australia’s plants and animals have evolved alongside periodic floods, as they have for fire. For them, floods are a boon. These pulses of water are vital to the health of most river floodplain ecosystems. For some native fish, floods create new habitat as the waters fill floodplains, wetlands and creeks. Many trees like river red gums need periodic flooding too. Floods trigger a huge spike in growth. Nutrient-rich sediment is washed downstream and out...
TheConversationAU

Margy Vary to join The Conversation as its Chief Marketing Officer

Margy Vary is joining The Conversation Australia/NZ as its Chief Marketing Officer. The new role will see Margy lead The Conversation’s marketing and reader revenue strategy in Australia and New Zealand, reporting into editor Misha Ketchell. The role carries responsibility for driving audience growth, digital engagement, customer experience, as well as leading The Conversation’s donations strategy. Margy will work to ensure The Conversation continues its recent growth trajectory, raises its profile and grows its own funding streams.
TheConversationAU

Attacks on Dan Andrews are part of News Corporation's long abuse of power

Sane people trying to fathom the Herald Sun’s bizarre coverage of Victorian Premier Dan Andrews over the past few days might be helped by some insights from the founding of News Limited, the company on which Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation empire has been built and of which the Herald Sun is part. The main insight is that journalism is not, and never has been, the purpose of News Corporation. Its purpose, its reason for existence, is to provide the means by which three generations of the Murdoch family accumulate wealth and exert power. In her magisterial history of Australian newspaper empires, Paper...
TheConversationAU

The criminal legal system does not deliver justice for First Nations people, says a new book

This article contains information on deaths in custody and the violence experienced by First Nations people in their encounters with the Australian carceral system. It also contains references to and the names of people who are now deceased. Early in Russell Marks’ book, Black Lives, White Law, he tells us that while he was writing it, at least 37 First Nations people died in Australia’s criminal justice system. During the time I’ve been writing this review, we have listened to the coroner’s inquiry into the killing of Warlpiri teenager Kumanjayi Walker and seen (again) the racism and violence of police: from casual...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy