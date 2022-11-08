Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
UK food microbiology lab notes less contact with the EU
The United Kingdom leaving the European Union has resulted in reduced communication between UK and EU food networks, according to a new report. The annual report covers work of the UK’s national reference laboratory (NRL) for food microbiology between April 2021 and March 2022. The UK Health Security Agency...
foodsafetynews.com
EU report warns of climate impact on foodborne diseases
Climate impacts on diseases including foodborne infections pose a growing threat, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA). The agency said there is a need to move from planning to action and to improve awareness among public health and healthcare practitioners, in a report on climate change in Europe. One...
foodsafetynews.com
Trade groups warn of energy cost impact on food safety
Food safety could suffer as part of the problems caused by rising energy prices, according to several European and British industry groups. Freshfel, the European Fresh Produce Association, warned that product freshness, quality, and safety may be at risk without proper temperature-controlled storage and microbiological contamination will be heightened if cold chains are cut.
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
Tough questions for the World Trade Organization at COP27
The World Trade Organization (WTO) has a message for COP27: Free trade can help green the global economy. Unfortunately for the WTO, the quote making all the headlines is that “[w]e do not want a subsidy war.”. In an interview with Bloomberg at the United Nations’s Conference on Climate...
Cocoa farmers fear climate change lowering crop production
KOREAGUI, Ivory Coast — (AP) — For more than 40 years, Jean Baptiste Saleyo has farmed cocoa on several acres of his family's land in Ivory Coast, a West African nation that produces almost half the world's supply of the raw ingredient used in chocolate bars. But this...
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — It's half-way time at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, with negotiators still working on draft agreements before ministers arrive next week to push for a substantial deal to fight climate change. The two-week meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh started with strong appeals...
Nineteen years after the ‘fart tax’, New Zealand’s farmers are fighting emissions
Almost 20 years ago, hundreds of furious New Zealand farmers jumped into their tractors, farm bikes and trucks and ploughed up Wellington’s main street towards parliament to kick up a stink against the so-called “fart tax” – a levy on livestock methane gases, proposed by the then-Labour government to reduce emissions.
Phys.org
Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
Hundreds protest at UN summit, German gov't voices concerns
Hundreds of activists called on industrialized nations to pay for the impact of climate change and to speed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy on Saturday in the largest protest yet at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt
Let the court decide: Vanuatu's climate push raises hopes
Seeking to speed up global efforts against climate change, Vanuatu is leading efforts to get the International Court of Justice involved, a move praised by activists at UN talks. Let judges inspire our leaders to act and let justice be done," Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate said at the COP27 meeting in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
France 24
World's automakers fall short on climate goals, says Greenpeace report
Major automakers will need to sell about half the number of petrol and diesel vehicles than under current projections to be aligned with key climate goals, Greenpeace said Thursday. To line up with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, no more than 315 million new vehicles running on fossil...
Australia risks being a ‘state sponsoring greenwashing’ if it relies on carbon offsets, expert warns
The Australian government risks becoming a “state sponsoring greenwashing” if it keeps allowing companies to use carbon offsets without much tighter regulations, according to a member of an expert panel advising the UN on net zero climate pledges. The UN panel released recommendations at the Cop27 climate summit...
foodlogistics.com
Reshore Supply Chains to Strengthen Food Security
Disruptions to global supply chains are causing shortages in goods and products, from microchips to toaster ovens. But fewer are aware that these shortages also affect a commodity critical to the health and well-being of the entire population – food. Livestock feed, for example, depends on an amino acid...
qhubonews.com
ASEAN-U.S. Leaders’ Statement on the Establishment of the ASEAN-U.S. Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
1 WE, the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United States of America (United States),gathered on the occasion of the 10thASEAN-United States (U.S.) Summit and the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of ASEAN-U.S. Dialogue Relations in Phnom Penh, Kingdom of Cambodia, on November 12, 2022;
Washington Examiner
Nuclear power is key to cleaner, affordable, and safer energy
Governments and people throughout the world are seeking access to additional, affordable energy. Countries throughout Europe have now abandoned their plans to shutter coal-fired energy plants as they work to mitigate the risk of rolling blackouts. Cooler weather is on the horizon and Europeans are concerned they won’t be able to keep the heat on this winter. This shock, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is set to delay Western countries' plans to decarbonize their energy sectors by years.
COP27: African political leaders call for action to stop young people’s “futures being stolen from them”
African political leaders today warned that the future of young people on the continent risked being “stolen” unless urgent action was taken to ensure opportunities delivered by a new green economy were adopted across the continent.Speaking at a special event at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) hosted by the international conservation charity Space for Giants, the audience at the Children and Youth Pavilion was warned that no group is more disenfranchised by climate change than young people, and especially the young people of Africa.President Uhuru Kenyatta, who recently left after two terms in office, said: “While there...
BBC
Turf sales: Ban in Republic of Ireland renews peatlands debate
A ban on turf sales in the Republic of Ireland has raised questions about its future in Northern Ireland. In October the government in Dublin introduced a ban on the sale of turf used as fuel. Friends of the Earth warned this could result in more illegal cutting north of...
qhubonews.com
FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Proposes Plan to Protect Federal Supply Chain from Climate-Related Risks
Proposed rule to improve efficiency and reduce financial risks from climate change. Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking historic action to address greenhouse gas emissions and protect the Federal Government’s supply chains from climate-related financial risks. In support of President Biden’s Executive Orders on Climate-Related Financial Risk and Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability, the Administration is proposing the Federal Supplier Climate Risks and Resilience Rule, which would require major Federal contractors to publicly disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related financial risks and set science-based emissions reduction targets.
