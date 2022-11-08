Read full article on original website
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $12.1 Million Sale of Multifamily Property at 1-10 The Pointe in Rye Brook, NY
CBRE today announced it has completed the $12.1 million sale of The Pointe, a multifamily property located in the heart of Rye Brook, NY. Comprised of 10 luxury townhomes, The Pointe was acquired by a private investor from Bowman Avenue Property, LLC. The CBRE team of Louis Zuckerman and Patrick...
therealdeal.com
Hudson plans Port Chester mixed-use development
The real estate firm secured a $11.4 million loan for the acquisition and pre-development of a site at 27-45 North Main Street and 28 Adee Street in Port Chester, where the company plans to build a six-story, 226,000-square-foot mixed-use project. Hudson declined to comment on the development site’s sale price,...
rew-online.com
Colliers Retained to Sell Corner Development Property on Gramercy Park for $50 Million
Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), the leading global commercial real estate services firm, announces it has been exclusively retained to sell 100% ownership interest in the cooperative at 38 Gramercy Park North, a 21,400-square-foot residential property with 9,750 square feet of additional development rights on Manhattan’s coveted Gramercy Park. The non-landmarked property, asking $50 million, offers exceptional conversion potential for high-end, luxury condominiums or conversion to a single-family, mansion residence. The Colliers New York Capital Markets team, led by Peter Nicoletti, Zach Redding and Dylan Kane, has been tapped to lead the sale.
White Plains Ranks As Fourth-Most Expensive City In New York Metro Area, Report Says
Two cities in Westchester County are among the most expensive cities in the region to rent in, a new report says. Both White Plains and Yonkers appear on the list of most expensive cities in the New York Metropolitan Area, according to a report from Monday, Nov. 7 by Zumper.
milfordmirror.com
Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition
MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners. Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.
rew-online.com
$18.3M in financing secured for two New Jersey multi-housing communities
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $11.8 million in construction financing for 6116 Harrison and the $6.5 million in permanent refinancing for the Madison in West New York, Hudson County, New Jersey. JLL represented a private developer to secure a three-year, floating-rate construction loan through Cathay Bank...
rew-online.com
Marcus & Millichap Closes Two Deals Totaling $4,390,000 in Queens, NY
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today that the Fotis Group of Marcus & Millichap brokered three deals in New York City, according to John Horowitz, first vice president and division manager of the firm’s Northeast division.
rew-online.com
Avison Young arranges lease for Pushkin Industries at 5 Union Square West
Avison Young has arranged a new lease at 5 Union Square West on behalf of Puskin Industries. The new, 10-year lease will expand the company’s footprint in the building from 6,000-square-feet (sf) to 14,500-sf. The new lease brings the building to 100% occupancy. Pushkin Industries was represented by Peter...
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain future
Some CT malls going through resurgence:(Dex Planet/Pexels) The 2022 holiday season will be dicey for other Connecticut malls as inflation reduces the buying power that consumers had after the initial stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet many people's desire to leave the house is still strong. Danbury Fair is experiencing a rebound after a stretch of stubborn vacancies.
rew-online.com
Simone Development Signs 22,700 SF in Expansion and Renewal Leases at Hutchinson Metro Center in The Bronx, NY
Simone Development Companies has announced that Shein Orthopaedics and law firm Peña & Kahn have both signed expansion and renewal leases at the firm’s Tower One at the Hutchinson Metro Center at 1250 Waters Place in the Bronx, NY. Ownership was represented by Josh Gopan, Simone’s Vice President of Leasing, in conjunction with in-house legal counsel. Shein Orthopaedics was represented by SVN BIOC Commercial Real Estate Advisors, and Peña & Kahn was represented by Anthony Michaels, Esq.
TV Report About Danbury Circus Hilariously Over-Analyzed
Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
cityofwesthaven.com
Castro Oasis opens high-end car wash on Prindle Road
WEST HAVEN, Nov. 8, 2022 — (Pictured): Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with brothers Jonnathan Castro, left, and Luis Castro, the owners of Castro Oasis, to celebrate the high-end car wash’s grand opening at 80 Prindle Road on Monday, Oct. 31. Marking the event are, from...
Lawsuit filed over fence that separates public beach from private beach in Connecticut
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a question over a fence that goes between a public beach and a private beach in Old Lyme. Sound View Beach is a public beach and on the other side of a fence is a private beach, the Miami Beach Association. Some say the fence that is up should […]
Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'
A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
therealdeal.com
ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M
Empire State Realty Trust is ready to trade a pair of Westchester County office buildings for about 15 percent more than what it paid for them nine years ago. The REIT is in contract to unload office properties at 10 Bank Street in White Plains and 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison for $95 million, according to an SEC filing. The deals are expected to close in the first quarter of next year. The buyers were not disclosed.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
rew-online.com
Peachy Signs 10-Year Lease for 3,000-Square-Foot Studio at 120 Broadway
Silverstein Properties, one of New York City’s leading real estate development and management companies, today announced that the AI-driven preventive skincare startup Peachy will open its first location in the Financial District with a 10-year, 3,043-square-foot lease on the ground floor of downtown Manhattan commercial office landmark 120 Broadway. The science-based skincare brand is slated to occupy the space in spring 2023.
myrye.com
In Memory: Andrew (“Andy”) Planten Gaillard, Age 62
Andrew (“Andy”) Planten Gaillard passed away on November 3 at his home in Wilton, CT surrounded by his immediate family. A passionate outdoorsman, athlete, and attorney, Andy is survived by his wife Kendal Kerrigan Gaillard, children Lex and Gerrit, parents Bill and Kassie, and brothers Tom and Jeff. His brother David predeceased him. Andy was 62 years old.
rew-online.com
A&E Real Estate Acquires Major South Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio from LeFrak
A&E Real Estate today announced it has finalized the acquisition of 14 multifamily buildings in Brooklyn’s Gravesend and Sheepshead Bay neighborhoods. A&E acquired the portfolio, which encompasses 1,212 apartments, 306 parking spaces and 5 commercial units, from The LeFrak Organization for $248.7 million. A&E’s purchase of LeFrak’s South Brooklyn...
