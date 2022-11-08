ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run would ‘destroy the great grift’

Michael Cohen on Sunday said former President Trump will not run for president in 2024 because it would “destroy the great grift” and limit Trump’s ability to spend money raised through his political action committee. Cohen, a former personal attorney for Trump, has repeatedly said that he...
Whoopi Goldberg calls Lindsey Graham ‘ignorant as hell’ over Herschel Walker race comments

Whoopi Goldberg said Senator Lindsey Graham was “ignorant as hell” for saying the fact that Georgia candidate Herschel Walker was Black proved that the Republican party was not racist.It is the latest controversy for Mr Walker amid accusations he paid for multiple abortions for two former partners despite now presenting himself as a hardline anti-abortionist.Mr Graham told Sean Hannity: “He (Walker) changes the entire narrative of the left. We're a party of racists, Sean – me and you are racists. The Republican Party is racist. Well, what happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African-American, Black...
Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Paul Pelosi With 'Despicable' Halloween Post

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday reduced the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi to a Halloween gag. (See it below.) Pelosi, 82, was hit with a hammer in the early hours Friday by a home invader who reportedly asked, “Where is Nancy?” Pelosi continues recovering after surgery for a skull fracture.
Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia

Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
