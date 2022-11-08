Read full article on original website
Related
Voters mock MSNBC's Joy Reid for 'ridiculous' claim about inflation: 'They think we're stupid'
A bipartisan panel of voters criticized MSNBC host for claiming that the media and the Republican Party taught Americans the word inflation.
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Joy Behar fumed over Americans not giving Democrats a "supermajority" in the midterm elections and said half of the country was "not paying attention."
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Sean Hannity And Mark Levin Reach Peak Hypocrisy In Warning To Fox News Viewers
The Fox News pair sounded the alarm about the "the greatest system of governance ever created for man."
Child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau's ex-husband reportedly welcomes third child
Vili Fualaau, the ex-husband and victim of the late convicted child rapist Mary Kay Letourneau, has reportedly welcomed his third daughter into the world
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Thank God we have a system where the people, not Washington dinosaurs, choose representatives
Laura Ingraham discussed how the Democratic party has fielded many weak candidates for office in the 2022 midterm elections on "The Ingraham Angle."
Dallas airshow disaster caught on video as planes collide in mid-air
Two planes in Texas collided in midair during the Commemorative Air Force air event at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Greg Gutfeld Called Out by Fox News Co-Host Jessica Tarlov for Saying She Was ‘Too Emotional': ‘HR Watches This’
Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld was called out by his fellow show host Jessica Tarlov on Monday for saying that the female host was “too emotional” when discussing the attack of Paul Pelosi and conspiracy theories surrounding the incident. “HR watches this by the way,” Tarlov told Gutfeld...
Trump scolds Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate majority becomes unlikely after Democrats keep crucial Arizona seat
Former President Donald Trump is blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for Republicans not winning more seats in the U.S. Senate, as their chances of flipping a majority in the chamber become more unlikely. On Friday evening, shortly after Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly fended off Republican challenger Blake Masters,...
Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run would ‘destroy the great grift’
Michael Cohen on Sunday said former President Trump will not run for president in 2024 because it would “destroy the great grift” and limit Trump’s ability to spend money raised through his political action committee. Cohen, a former personal attorney for Trump, has repeatedly said that he...
Whoopi Goldberg calls Lindsey Graham ‘ignorant as hell’ over Herschel Walker race comments
Whoopi Goldberg said Senator Lindsey Graham was “ignorant as hell” for saying the fact that Georgia candidate Herschel Walker was Black proved that the Republican party was not racist.It is the latest controversy for Mr Walker amid accusations he paid for multiple abortions for two former partners despite now presenting himself as a hardline anti-abortionist.Mr Graham told Sean Hannity: “He (Walker) changes the entire narrative of the left. We're a party of racists, Sean – me and you are racists. The Republican Party is racist. Well, what happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African-American, Black...
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
Maggie Haberman: Conservative media ‘landscape’ has ‘shifted’ away from Trump
New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman said on Tuesday she has noticed a changing trend in conservative media in recent months: a lack of appearances by former President Trump. “Jeanine Pirro is an old friend of his. Sean Hannity is an old friend of his. Will say I’ve notice he’s...
Bill Maher calls DeSantis 'powerful,' rips 'loser' Trump: 'How many elections has he now F'ed up in Georgia?'
HBO star Bill Maher weighed in on the ongoing GOP in-fighting with former President Donald Trump attacking prominent Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
AOC tells MSNBC's Hayes 'White nationalism' threatens Americans with 'fascism,' return to 'apartheid'
During a Friday interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., insisted White nationalists are threatening to plunge America into "fascism."
SEAN HANNITY: Nancy Pelosi is clearly not in touch with reality
Sean Hannity discusses how even Nancy Peolosi is "more lucid" than Joe Biden and how the president is unfit for his role on "Hannity."
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Paul Pelosi With 'Despicable' Halloween Post
Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday reduced the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi to a Halloween gag. (See it below.) Pelosi, 82, was hit with a hammer in the early hours Friday by a home invader who reportedly asked, “Where is Nancy?” Pelosi continues recovering after surgery for a skull fracture.
Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia
Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
Fox News
860K+
Followers
5K+
Post
682M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2