Whoopi Goldberg said Senator Lindsey Graham was “ignorant as hell” for saying the fact that Georgia candidate Herschel Walker was Black proved that the Republican party was not racist.It is the latest controversy for Mr Walker amid accusations he paid for multiple abortions for two former partners despite now presenting himself as a hardline anti-abortionist.Mr Graham told Sean Hannity: “He (Walker) changes the entire narrative of the left. We're a party of racists, Sean – me and you are racists. The Republican Party is racist. Well, what happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African-American, Black...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO