Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Callaway's Great Big Bertha lineup: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Callaway’s new Great Big Bertha line (driver, fairway wood, hybrid and irons) employs special forms of carbon composite and grades of titanium—even in the irons. The goal is to maximize the way mass can be reallocated in search of new distance potential—all without the limitations of cost.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro reveals golf shoe trick that INCREASES CLUB SPEED
To gain club head speed and hit huge bombs off the tee, most golfers would go to the gym and build their muscles in preparation for swinging their driver as hard as possible. Bryson DeChambeau underwent a famous transformation in 2021 in which he put himself through relentless workout sessions. He recreated himself as the biggest hitter on the PGA Tour and it helped him to become a US Open champion.
TechRadar
Forget Apple Watch Ultra? Why a G-Shock might be the outdoors watch to buy
Just when you thought digital watches were a thing of the past, along comes the G-Shock resurgence. When you think of the best running watches, you typically think of a Garmin, a Coros, or even the new Apple Watch Ultra. However, while you might choose an analog or digital watch for style points, some people are veering away from smartwatches, and choosing to go for a sports watch with fewer smart features.
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Should I get a hybrid or utility iron?
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. How should I decide between a hybrid or a utility iron? Marty J. – Colorado. We can’t read your mind or see your swing...
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.
Ellie Dressler loves being a cart girl, but always watches for creepy patrons: "I always try to keep the cart between myself and someone who's pushing the boundaries."
Golf instruction: When your swing is feeling out of sorts, try this mid-round adjustment
We’ve all had rounds where the golf swing just isn’t cooperating. Whether it’s too fast, too long or the ball is not going where you want it, playing golf without your best stuff can make for a frustrating day. Luckily, we have a tip for you that...
Golf.com
‘He’s chunked it again’: Pro falls 24 spots down leaderboard with epic meltdown
Guido Migliozzi moved his right hand to the right, then to the left. Then he flipped it up slightly. Migliozzi was doing the math here as he limped off the green, and he was going to need his left hand. The 17th at Gary Player Country Club was that kind...
Golf Digest
PGA Tour player disqualified for knowingly putting 15th club in bag
Mark Hubbard was disqualified from the Cadence Bank Houston Open on Friday for knowingly putting a 15th club in his bag. Hubbard, 33, posted an opening 75 and was three over for the day when making the turn during Round 2 when, according to a statement from the PGA Tour communications team, Hubbard “knowingly added a 15th club at the turn and used the club several times without declaring it out of play.”
Golf Digest
Padraig Harrington shot 62 in Phoenix, but the best thing he did all day was buy beers for the gallery
Anybody who has spent time around pro golf for the last 20 years knows Padraig Harrington is one of the best blokes out there. He’s affable, thoughtful and always a little bit goofy—which makes for a combination that most people usually adore. He’s also had a very fine...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales for early shoppers
It's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring for the best golf deals and sales on 2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In 2022, Black Friday...
Comments / 0