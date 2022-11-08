ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua, HI

Kailua home invasion turns deadly–for the suspect

By Manolo Morales
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GexqQ_0j2ZBh7w00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A home invasion turned deadly on Monday morning. Except this time, it was the suspect who died at the hospital. HPD says the suspect was acting erratically when he allegedly broke into the house in Kailua.

There was heavy police presence for several hours as officers investigated what was initially a burglary in progress. Police say the 911 caller reported that the male suspect was acting erratically prior to breaking into the home, and then became unresponsive when he got inside.

“It’s so scary, it happened in the morning like 8:30,” said neighbor Shirley Zhu.

A neighbor said she first heard sounds of loud breaking glass. When she went over to the house, she says the suspect was already laid out on the floor.

“I didn’t really realize that someone tried to break into my neighbors house but the noises were so so loud and my dogs bark a lot and I also heard my neighbor’s dog was barking,” said Zhu.

She added that the suspect wasn’t moving, and that there was never any struggle between the suspect and any of the residents. The owner of the home expressed some relief that his family was not hurt.

“A little excitement this morning. Olomana is not used to this. So anyway, it’s all good now, we just gotta clean up and go from there,” said Chuck, who didn’t want us to use his last name.

The suspect was sent to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. The case is classified as an unattended death.

Dennis Surf
5d ago

got. what. he. deserved. for. braking. in. and. the. owners. no. get. hurt

